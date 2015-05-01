WELLINGTON May 1 Otago Highlanders scored seven tries in a breathtaking display of running rugby to hammer South Africa's Sharks 48-15 in Dunedin on Friday and remain firmly in the hunt for a Super Rugby playoff spot.

Flanker Gareth Evans and both wingers, Waisake Naholo and Patrick Osborne, crossed in the first half with lock Mark Reddish securing the bonus point courtesy of some sloppy Sharks defending in the 57th minute.

All Blacks scrumhalf Aaron Smith celebrated his return after a week off with the fifth try on the hour mark before prop Brendon Edmonds and loose forward Elliot Dixon came off the bench to complete the rout.

The Durban-based Sharks ground out a first half try through prop Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira to briefly level the scores at 10-10 but were unable to offer much of a threat outside the pack as they slumped to a fourth straight defeat.

The Highlanders, coming off a loss to the ACT Brumbies last week, responded to Mtawarira's score with two tries in three minutes, the first coming when Lima Sopoaga's pinpoint cross-kick found Naholo charging down the right wing.

Uncapped flyhalf Sopoaga, who contributed 13 points from the kicking tee, and Osborne, who caused problems for the Sharks defence all evening, both pressed their claims for All Blacks call-ups in World Cup season with fine performances.

Springboks hooker Bismarck du Plessis, returning from a four-week ban for kicking an opponent in the head, scored a late consolation try off the back of a maul for the Sharks but it only served to make the scoreline a little more respectable.