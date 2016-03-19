March 19 Highlights from round four of Super Rugby:

STORMERS 31-11 BRUMBIES

Wing Dillyn Leyds scored a controversial try as South Africa's Stormers swung momentum in their favour and defeated an ill-disciplined ACT Brumbies 31-11 in their Super Rugby clash at Newlands on Saturday.

With the home side holding an eight-point advantage, Leyds dived over in the corner but appeared to lose control of the ball and came up disappointed, spurning the celebrations of his teammates.

But Television Match Official Marius Jonker ruled that at no point had there been separation between his arm and the ball, and awarded the five points, much to the disbelief of the Brumbies.

The Stormers' other scores came from flank Siya Kolisi and prop Vincent Koch, while the visitors, who had hooker Josh Mann-Rea red-carded 17 minutes from fulltime, got their only score from winger Henry Speight.

LIONS 39-22 CHEETAHS

South Africa's Lions returned to winning ways with a 39-22 victory over compatriots the Cheetahs at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The home side ran in five tries, including a first in Super Rugby for flanker Ruan Ackermann, son of coach Johan, but were denied a bonus point as the Cheetahs replied with three scores of their own.

The Lions led 24-3 at halftime having managed tries through flyhalf Elton Jantjies, scrumhalf Faf de Klerk and centre Howard Mnisi, with Ackermann and prop Corne Fourie adding two more in the second period.

The Lions have now won three of their opening four games of the season. The Cheetahs have three defeats already.

REDS 25-25 BLUES

Flyhalf Ihaia West slotted a penalty after the hooter as the Blues came from 25-15 down in the last six minutes to secure a draw at Lang Park and leave the Reds without a win after four matches.

West also opened the scoring with a first-half try after a break from debutant teenage winger Rieko Ioane which, along with a superb Bryn Hall score, helped the Blues to a 15-13 lead at halftime.

The Reds took a 10-point lead when centre Samu Kerevi and flyhalf Jake McIntyre crossed in five minutes around the hour mark but replacement Blues scrumhalf Billy Guyton darted across the line in the 74th minute to set up a dramatic finale.

CRUSADERS 57-24 KINGS

Winger Nemani Nadolo grabbed two tries as the Crusaders punished South Africa's Kings for having the temerity to take an early 10-0 lead by crossing eight times for a thumping bonus point victory in Christchurch.

The hosts also had tries from their other winger Johnny McNicholl, hooker Ben Funnell, halfbacks Richie Mo'unga and Mitchell Drummond as well as replacement backs Jone Macilai and Pete Samu to condemn the Kings to a third straight defeat on their return to the competition.

The Port Elizabeth-based Kings, who lost 55-20 to the seven-times champions three years ago in their only previous Super Rugby season, had tries from winger Luzuko Vulindlu, hooker Edgar Marutlulle and flanker Chris Cloete.

SUNWOLVES 9-35 REBELS

Japan's Sunwolves will have to wait at least one more week for their first Super Rugby victory after another spirited performance produced a third defeat, this time at the hands of the Rebels.

Flyhalf Tusi Pisi's third penalty brought the home side to within two points of the lead at 11-9 soon after the break in Tokyo but the Australians pulled away with three second-half tries to earn a bonus point and a third victory in four games.

Flankers Jordy Reid and Sean McMahon scored the first and last tries for the Rebels, fitting reward for an outstanding display from the back row, with scrumhalf Ben Meehan and centre Tom English also crossing.

BULLS 16-16 SHARKS

Sharks flyhalf Joe Pietersen missed a simple kick in front of the posts after the hooter had sounded as they were held to a 16-16 draw by the Bulls in their all-South African Super Rugby clash on Friday.

Bulls replacement flyhalf Tian Schoeman had kicked a 51-metre effort to level the scores two minutes from full-time, but the hosts' hopes of claiming a draw looked forlorn as Pietersen lined up what would have been a winning penalty.

The Sharks players were celebrating as if they had won the match but Pietersen's effort was off target leaving everyone inside the Loftus Versfeld stadium stunned.

WARATAHS 26-30 HIGHLANDERS

The Otago Highlanders held off a remarkable fightback from the New South Wales Waratahs to record a four-point victory in a topsy-turvy battle of the last two Super Rugby champions.

The reigning champions looked in full control with four tries on the board and a 30-0 lead when Highlanders flyhalf Lima Sopoaga dropped a goal in the 54th minute.

Replacement Waratahs loose forward Jed Holloway scored a hat-trick and debutant prop Tom Robertson a fourth, however, to bring the hosts back to within a score with nine minutes remaining.

HURRICANES 41-6 WESTERN FORCE

The Hurricanes balanced up their win-loss column at 2-2 after starting the season with two defeats courtesy of a comfortable six-try, bonus point victory over the Perth-based Force at Palmerston North.

All Blacks hooker and Hurricanes skipper Dane Coles scored the opening try off the front of a lineout in his first appearance of the season to help give last season's runners-up a 10-3 lead at the end of a tight first half.

The floodgates opened after the break with fullback James Marshall, scrumhalf TJ Perenara, lock Blade Thomson, centre Ngani Laumape and flanker Ardie Savea all crossing. (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney & Nick Said; Editing by John O'Brien/Ed Osmond)