March 25 Highlights from round five of Super Rugby:

WELLINGTON HURRICANES 42 KINGS 20

Replacement Vince Aso and flyhalf Beauden Barrett scored late tries as the Wellington Hurricanes eventually overcame a resilient Kings side on Friday.

It was the second successive week the Hurricanes had played a lot of rugby without putting the game away, having only pulled away from the Western Force in the final 20 minutes last week in Palmerston North.

(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Patrick Johnston)