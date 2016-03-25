Rugby-France team to face England on Saturday
PARIS, Feb 2 France manager Guy Noves on Thursday named the following team to face England at Twickenham in the Six Nations on Saturday:
March 25 Highlights from round five of Super Rugby:
WELLINGTON HURRICANES 42 KINGS 20
Replacement Vince Aso and flyhalf Beauden Barrett scored late tries as the Wellington Hurricanes eventually overcame a resilient Kings side on Friday.
It was the second successive week the Hurricanes had played a lot of rugby without putting the game away, having only pulled away from the Western Force in the final 20 minutes last week in Palmerston North.
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Patrick Johnston)
LONDON, Feb 2 Fraser Brown will get a rare start at hooker for Scotland in their opening Six Nations match against Ireland on Saturday, with 102-cap Ross Ford covering from the bench, coach Vern Cotter said on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 2 Wales coach Rob Howley has gone for the tried and tested for Sunday's Six Nations opener in Italy as he opted not to include any of the seven uncapped players in his tournament squad in the matchday 23 announced on Thursday.