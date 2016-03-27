March 27 Highlights from round five of Super Rugby:

QUEENSLAND REDS 13 NSW WARATAHS 15

Waratahs fullback Israel Folau finished off two long-range tries to help his side beat the Reds in a heated local derby at Lang Park that produced several pushing matches and standoffs, which referee Ben O'Keefe was forced to defuse.

Flyhalf Bernard Foley added a conversion and penalty for the 2014 champions on his return to Super Rugby after recovering from a shoulder injury.

The Reds, yet to win a game this season, dominated the scrums and were awarded a penalty try, which flyhalf Jake McIntyre converted, before he added two second-half penalties.

JAGUARES 8 STORMERS 13

The Stormers held out against strong Jaguares pressure in a scoreless second half to win 13-8 at Velez Sarsfield in Buenos Aires for their fourth victory in five matches.

The South African side led 6-3 midway through the first half after two penalties by Kurt Coleman and a solitary reply from Nicolas Sanchez.

The Jaguares flyhalf was sent to the sin bin for the second time in three matches and the visitors made the most of their extra man to score a try through fullback Cheslin Kolbe.

With Coleman's conversion the Stormers opened a 10-point lead but the Jaguares cut it to five with a try in first half added time, Sanchez making the break and centre Jeronimo de la Fuente touching down.

SHARKS 14 CRUSADERS 19

Loose forward Kieran Read scored the decisive try eight minutes from time as New Zealand's Crusaders claimed a deserved victory over the previously unbeaten Sharks at King's Park in Durban.

The home side led going into the closing stages, after two tries from wing Lwazi Mvovo, before Read burst over for the winning score his team deserved after dominating territory and possession.

CHEETAHS 18 BRUMBIES 25

Australia's Brumbies returned to winning ways in an error-strewn game against South Africa's Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Number eight Ita Vaea, fullback Aidan Toua and prop Ben Alexander scored tries for the visitors and flyhalf Niel Marais sealed a losing bonus-point for the hosts with a penalty after the hooter had sounded.

SUNWOLVES 27 BULLS 30

The Bulls picked up their second win of the campaign as they proved too big and strong for the speed and guile of the Sunwolves in Singapore.

Bulls skipper Adriaan Strauss, flanker Roelof Smith and winger Jamba Ulengo scored the tries for the Pretoria-based side in the second of three home matches the so-far winless Sunwolves will play at the National Stadium.

REBELS 3 HIGHLANDERS 27

The defending champion Highlanders picked up their fourth win on the bounce as tries from Patrick Osborne, Rob Thompson and Jack Wilson eased them past the Rebels in Melbourne.

Flyhalf Lima Sopoaga added 12 points with the boot but the victory owed much to a smothering defensive effort as the visitors made 119 tackles to stifle the high-flying Rebels.

CHIEFS 53 FORCE 10

Inside centre Charlie Ngatai scored four of the Chiefs' nine tries in a bonus-point demolition of the Force in Hamilton.

The Force had led 10-5 in the first half but had no response as the Chiefs, inspired by Ngatai and fullback Damian McKenzie, caught fire in the second period to go top of the New Zealand Conference with their fourth win in five matches.

WELLINGTON HURRICANES 42 KINGS 20

Replacement Vince Aso and flyhalf Beauden Barrett scored late tries as the Wellington Hurricanes eventually overcame a resilient Kings side on Friday.

It was the second successive week the Hurricanes had played a lot of rugby without putting the game away, having pulled away from the Western Force only in the final 20 minutes last week in Palmerston North. (Compiled by Patrick Johnston, Nick Said and Greg Stutchbury)