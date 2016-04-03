April 3 Highlights from round six of Super Rugby:

WARATAHS 17, REBELS 21

Flyhalf Jack Debreczeni scored a try and contributed 11 points from the kicking tee as the Melbourne Rebels secured their first ever Super Rugby win in Sydney.

Tries from Debreczeni and prop Toby Smith in a four-minute first half span helped the visitors to a 21-3 lead at the break and they secured a fourth victory in six matches this season despite being held scoreless after the interval.

The Waratahs, as they had in their previous home match against the Otago Highlanders, failed to get going until they were well behind and second half tries from flanker Jack Dempsey and centre Matt Carraro proved too little, too late.

BULLS 23 CHEETAHS 18

The Bulls ran in three first-half tries as they completed a hard-fought victory over South African rivals the Cheetahs at Loftus Versfeld.

Locks RG Snyman and Jason Jenkins plus flying winger Jamba Ulengo crossed the line for the home side who led 20-10 at halftime.

But the visitors were always in the game with wing Sergeal Petersen and hooker Torsten van Jaarsveld bagging tries as they dominated second-half possession and territory.

KINGS 33 SUNWOLVES 28

South Africa's Kings claimed their first win of the season and in doing so denied the Sunwolves of Japan a maiden success after keeping the visitors at bay with some heroic defence in Port Elizabeth.

Both sides scored four tries as the teams turned at the break 23-20 in favour of the Kings, who then had to hold off wave after wave of Sunwolves attacks.

Replacement winger Elgar Watts made the game safe for the home team late on with a try as they recorded just a fourth victory in their Super Rugby history -- all against teams from outside South Africa.

BRUMBIES 23 CHIEFS 48

Winger James Lowe scored tries either side of halftime as the Waikato Chiefs made light of Australia's strongest title challengers by running in six tries for a bonus point victory over the ACT Brumbies in Canberra.

Flanker Tom Sanders and the other winger Toni Pulu also crossed in the first half, with scrumhalf Brad Weber and Damian McKenzie scoring after the break to send the Chiefs top of the Australasian Group with five wins from six matches.

The Brumbies had tries from prop Scott Sio and flanker Scott Fardy as well as 16 points from the boot of Christian Lealiifano but their much vaunted defence looked almost powerless to resist the rampant Chiefs attack.

BLUES 24 JAGUARES 16

Flyhalf Ihaia West survived a crunching Tomas Lavanini tackle and scored 19 points as the Auckland Blues came through an early test of their defence to hand Argentina's Jaguares a defeat in their first match in New Zealand.

The Blues struggled to get their attack going and trailed to two Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias penalties before tries from loose forward Steven Luatua and West in the last nine minutes of the first half gave them a 15-6 lead at the break.

Gonzalez Iglesias reduced the deficit with his third penalty six minutes into the second half but West responded with his second, third and fourth which proved enough for victory despite replacement scrumhalf Gonzalo Bertranou's try for the visitors.

LIONS 37 CRUSADERS 43

Ryan Crotty scored three of the six tries for the Canterbury Crusaders in a thrilling 10-try game as the New Zealanders won away in South Africa for a second successive week.

It took less than a minute for Crotty to burst over the line and two further tries in the space of three minutes soon after half-time took the game away from the Lions after the Crusaders had a narrow 22-20 lead at the break.

Johnny McNicholl, Wyatt Crockett and Mitchell Drummond scored the other tries for the Crusaders while Akker van der Merwe (2), Lionel Mapoe and Elton Jantjies went over for the home side in the thin air at Ellis Park.

HIGHLANDERS 32 FORCE 20

Replacement Jason Emery scored a late try to give an error-prone Otago Highlanders enough breathing room in a bruising encounter against the Western Force in Dunedin.

Both sides suffered serious injuries with Highlanders prop Brendon Edmonds replaced in the third minute following an ankle injury, while Force flanker Angus Cottrell was carried off on a stretcher in the 61st and several others had concussion checks.

Patrick Osborne, Dan Pryor, Matt Faddes and Emery scored tries for the home side with Hayden Parker slotting two conversions and two penalties, while Marty Banks converted Emery's try in the final five minutes. (Editing by John O'Brien and Ed Osmond)