April 9 Highlights from round seven of Super Rugby:

KINGS 6 BULLS 38

Wing Jamba Ulengo and fullback SP Marais grabbed two tries apiece as the Bulls cruised to a bonus-point victory in Port Elizabeth to move into second place in the South African Group.

Centre Jan Serfontein and lock RG Snyman also dived over as the Pretoria-based side won their third match in a row despite being reduced to 13 men when Snyman and prop Marcel van der Merwe received yellow cards just before halftime.

The Kings led after 15 minutes but trailed 17-6 at the break with their only points coming via two penalties from flyhalf Louis Fouche.

SHARKS 9 LIONS 24

The Lions claimed their first Super Rugby victory in Durban as they scored two tries to none against a toothless Sharks side that have suffered back-to-back defeats.

Lock Andries Ferreira and centre Lionel Mapoe grabbed first-half tries for the victors to go with 14 points from the boot of flyhalf Elton Jantjies.

The Sharks failed to create much and their points came from three penalties by flyhalf Joe Pietersen.

REDS 28 HIGHLANDERS 27

The Reds picked up their first win of the campaign as they held of a second half fightback from the champion Highlanders to edge home at Lang Park.

Liam Gill, Nick Frisby and Samu Kerevi scored first half tries as the Reds led 28-6 after 50 minutes but Aaron Smith, Malakai Fekitoa and Lima Sopoaga crossed for the Highlanders as they almost completed a remarkable comeback.

HURRICANES 40 JAGUARES 22

Bruising winger Julian Savea scored a hat-trick of tries as the Hurricanes made it four straight wins with a bonus point victory over the slumping Jaguares.

Flyhalf Beauden Barrett also crossed for a try and kicked 10 points as the Argentine outfit lost their fourth straight contest.

READ MORE

Lions claw their way to first win in Durban

'The Bus' runs over Jaguares defence for another Wellington win

Cruden instrumental as Chiefs beat Blues

Hammett happy with progress of Sunwolves

Pocock apologises for ban after foul play

Early Super Rugby results suggests no NZ demise

Canes 'Bus' up and running to face Jaguares

Super Rugby results

New Zealand Super Rugby conference

Australia Super Rugby conference

Africa 1 Super Rugby Conference

Africa 2 Super Rugby Conference

Super Rugby 2016 at a glance

Super Rugby 2016 fixtures

Super Rugby champions

STORMERS 46 SUNWOLVES 19

South Africa's Stormers ran in seven tries for a bonus point victory in a dominant performance against an enthusiastic but outgunned Sunwolves from Japan at Newlands on Friday.

Flank Sikhumbuzo Notshe scored two tries as the hosts dominated the collision areas and had too much pace for the visitors.

The Sunwolves battled to the end and crossed the line three times, with South Africa-born fullback Riaan Viljoen scoring twice. The Asian side had lock Tim Bond red-carded with 10 minutes to go for a dangerous tackle.

FORCE 19 CRUSADERS 20

Loose forward Jordan Taufua notched the winning try two minutes from time as the sloppy Crusaders finally made one of their chances count against Australia's Western Force to secure a fifth victory in a row.

Taufua barged over from close range for the New Zealand team to add to earlier scores for scrumhalf Mitchell Drummond and wing Johnny McNicholl.

All of the Force points were scored by their South African-born connection as scrumhalf Ryan Louwrens grabbed a try and flyhalf Peter Grant kicked four penalties and a conversion.

CHIEFS 29 BLUES 23

Chiefs flyhalf Aaron Cruden continued to cement his credentials for the All Blacks number 10 jersey as he orchestrated a 29-23 victory over the Blues.

Cruden, prop Mitchell Graham, wing Shaun Stevenson, centre Seta Tamanivalu and lock Brodie Retallick all scored tries for the Chiefs, while fullback Damian McKenzie slotted two conversions.

Fullback Melani Nanai and wing Rieko Ioane scored quick-fire tries early in the second half to give the Blues a surprising 20-10 advantage before the Chiefs fought back. Blues flyhalf Ihaia West added three penalties and two conversions. (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury, Nick Said and Patrick Johnston.; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)