April 24 Highlights from week nine of Super Rugby:

BRUMBIES 14 CRUSADERS 40

Crusaders hooker Codie Taylor scored two tries as the seven-time champions produced a high-paced game and seized their scoring opportunities to beat the Brumbies 40-14 in Canberra on Sunday.

The Crusaders, who have now won seven successive games, scored six tries in total with Nemani Nadolo, Jone Macilai, Israel Dagg and Marty McKenzie also crossing. Richie Mo'unga added four conversions while McKenzie converted his own try.

Wingers Robbie Coleman and Joe Tomane scored for the Brumbies, but it was the second successive thrashing for the Canberra-based side at home at the hands of a New Zealand side, having lost 48-23 to the Waikato Chiefs three weeks ago.

STORMERS 40 REDS 22

The Stormers ran in four tries as they returned to winning ways with victory over Australia's Reds in Cape Town, though the scoreline belied the closeness of the game.

The Stormers led by just two points going into the final 15 minutes before debutant replacement flyhalf Brandon Thomson kicked three penalties and prop Vincent Koch scored a late try.

The Reds, who have just a single win this season, trailed 17-10 at the break but dragged themselves back into the game through tries by flanker Liam Gill, fullback Karmichael Hunt and winger Eto Nabuli.

FORCE 13 WARATAHS 49

The Waratahs ran in six tries in a one-sided mauling of the Force to revive their campaign with a bonus-point victory in Perth.

Wallaby back Israel Folau crossed for his 30th try, surpassing Lote Tuqiri's record of 29 to become the Waratahs' all-time leading try-scorer.

Rob Horne, Nick Phipps, Reece Robinson, Angus Taavao-Matau and Jed Holloway scored the other tries and Bernard Foley kicked 17 points.

HURRICANES 27 CHIEFS 28

Damian McKenzie underlined his potential as a future All Black with his superb kicking in windy conditions and incisive running instrumental in helping the Waikato Chiefs eke out a 28-27 win over the Wellington Hurricanes.

Hurricanes flyhalf Beauden Barrett missed five of his six shots at goal but slotted a drop goal, set up Cory Jane for the first try of the game with his blistering pace and then scored another himself.

Chiefs centre Seta Tamanivalu scored two first half tries, though his grounding of the ball for the first of them was far from convincing, with McKenzie slotting both conversions.

SUNWOLVES 36 JAGUARES 28

Flyhalf Tusi Pisi engineered the Sunwolves first victory in Super Rugby on Saturday as the Japan-based side upset the Jaguares in Tokyo.

The Samoa international kicked four penalties and three conversions and produced beautifully weighted passes to set up tries for centres Derek Carpenter and Harumichi Tatekawa.

Jaguares captain Agustin Creevy, winger Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino, replacement fullback Emiliano Boffelli and number eight Facundo Isa all scored tries for the visitors.

REBELS 36 CHEETAHS 14

Centre Reece Hodge scored a try in each half and helped set another as the Rebels defeated the Cheetahs in a 36-14 bonus point win on Friday.

Lopeti Timani touched down shortly after the restart to give the Rebels the lead, Jonah Placid increased the advantage with the third try while Hodge then ran from 50 metres out to complete a solo score.

Tamati Ellison scored a try after the full-time siren to put the icing on the cake for the Rebels. Torsten van Jaarsveld and Clayton Blommetjies scored the tries for the Cheetahs in the first half.

HIGHLANDERS 14 SHARKS 15

Flyhalf Garth April slotted his fifth penalty with just over four minutes remaining to give the Sharks victory over a 14-man Otago Highlanders in Dunedin.

The 2015 champions spent almost 70 minutes of the match with 14 men after inside centre Jason Emery received a red card in the 13th minute for a dangerous charge in the air on Springboks fullback Willie Le Roux, who landed heavily on his head and neck but after a medical check was able to carry on.

Highlanders flyhalf Lima Sopoaga, who missed a late dropkick opportunity that would have sealed the game, added three penalties, while winger Matt Faddes scored the only try.

(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury/Amlan Chakraborty/Nick Said; Editing by Ed Osmond)