May 14 Highlights from week 12 of Super Rugby:

JAGUARES 22 SHARKS 25

Patrick Lambie's sixth penalty in the 80th minute gave the Sharks an unlikely victory over the Jaguares in Buenos Aires although the home side threw the game away with poor discipline inside their own half.

The Jaguares, who landed tries from Tomas Lavanini, Martin Landajo and prop Santiago Botta and seven points from Nicolas Sanchez, had touchdowns by Matias Orlando and Emiliano Boffelli disallowed and were held up over the line on numerous occasions.

The home side, however, lacked discipline in their own half, allowing Lambie to slot six penalties and convert Daniel du Preez's try as the Sharks produced a superb defensive effort inside their own 22-metre area.

LIONS 43 AUCKLAND BLUES 5

Lionel Mapoe scored three tries as the Johannesburg team romped to an easy win over their New Zealand visitors at a rainswept Ells Park.

Three tries in the opening 10 minutes, inspired by clever tactical kicking from Elton Jantjies, created the platform for the victory.

Mapoe's three touchdowns came in the second half and strengthened his chances of a Springbok callup next month as the Lions bounced back from a heavy defeat by the Hurricanes to take top spot in the South African conference.

CHEETAHS 34 SOUTHERN KINGS 20

Three tries without reply in the first 50 minutes saw the Cheetahs build up a 24-6 lead before they weathered a late storm from the visitors to win in chilly Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Raymond Ruhle, Uzair Cassiem and Michael van der Spuy crossed over for the home team before the Kings, with only one win this season, burst into life when JP du Plessis slipped through some poor tackles for a try.

Sergel Petersen then scored to take the Cheetahs lead to 34-13 but Lukhanyo Am's 71st minute try denied them a bonus point and sparked a late surge from the Kings, who were let down by handling errors.

SUNWOLVES 17 STORMERS 17

Vincent Koch trundled over with two seconds remaining and Brandon Thomson held his nerve to kick the conversion after the hooter to rescue a 17-17 draw for the Stormers against the Sunwolves in Singapore on Saturday.

The Tokyo-based expansion side had appeared on course for their second win of the season thanks to 12 points from the boot of Tusi Pisi and an eighth try of the season from Akihito Yamada but the Stormers battled back from 17-3 down to salvage a draw.

The South African side were disjointed and ill-disciplined for most of the night but an impressive Pieter-Steph du Toit went over from close range after an hour to give the visitors hope before fellow forward Koch capitalised at the death.

HURRICANES 29 REDS 14

The Hurricanes lacked enough fluency to build any sustained pressure but still managed to eke out a bonus-point victory over the Queensland Reds at Wellington Regional Stadium on Saturday.

Wes Goosen, Dane Coles, Ngani Laumape and Jason Woodward (two) all scored tries for the home side, who had a disrupted buildup with five players stood down for breaking a team curfew last week in South Africa.

Chris Feauai-Sautia scored a try for the Reds, while Japan fullback Ayumu Goromaru slotted three penalties for the visitors, whose set piece and work in the tackle was impressive.

REBELS 22 BRUMBIES 30

The Brumbies scored five tries to grind down an adventurous Rebels side and move four points clear in the Australian conference.

David Pocock, Rory Arnold, Scott Fardy, Nigel Ah Wong and Christian Lealiifano all scored tries for the Canberra-based Brumbies, while flyhalf Lealiifano added a penalty and conversion.

Cam Crawford, Reece Hodge and Sefa Naivalu all scored tries for the Rebels, who were willing to throw the ball around and looked dangerous at times against an organised Brumbies defence. Jack Debreczeni slotted seven points with the boot.

HIGHLANDERS 34 CRUSADERS 26

Two tries apiece from Waisake Naholo and Matt Faddes helped the Highlanders end the Crusaders' eight-match unbeaten run in Dunedin on Friday.

Replacement loose forward Liam Squire then scored a 71st minute try following a sustained, high-paced period of play that killed off any hopes of a comeback for the visitors and secured a third straight win for Highlanders.

Jordan Taufua and Israel Dagg scored tries for the Crusaders, while flyhalf Richie Mo'unga kicked 16 points. (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury and Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Chopra)