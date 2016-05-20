Rugby-Italy's Van Schalkwyk and Favaro to miss Wales match
Feb 1 Italy number eight Andries Van Schalkwyk and flanker Simone Favaro will miss their first Six Nations match at home to Wales on Sunday, coach Conor O'Shea said on Wednesday.
May 20 Highlights from round 13 of Super Rugby:
CRUSADERS 29 WARATAHS 10
The Crusaders rode a blistering start to put the Waratahs to the sword in Christchurch but a second-half try from former player Zac Guildford deprived them of what could be a crucial bonus point.
Coming off a loss to the Otago Highlanders that broke their eight-match winning streak last week, the Crusaders stunned the Waratahs with a breathtaking first 20 minutes of irresistible 15-man rugby.
Tries from Johnny McNicholl, Israel Dagg and Richie Mo'unga helped them to a 22-5 halftime lead but only Jordan Taufua was able to cross for the hosts after the break and the Chiefs could overhaul them at the top of the Australasian conference if they secure a bonus point win over the Rebels on Saturday.
SYDNEY, Feb 1 Former Wallabies utility back Christian Lealiifano has been named co-captain of the ACT Brumbies this season even though he may not play at all as he recovers from a bone-marrow transplant after he was diagnosed with leukaemia last year.
LONDON, Feb 1 The coaches are doing all they can to deny it, and in France's case they have a strong case, but for rugby aficionados around the world the Six Nations championship will double up as a high-octane trial for the British and Irish Lions.