May 20 Highlights from round 13 of Super Rugby:

CRUSADERS 29 WARATAHS 10

The Crusaders rode a blistering start to put the Waratahs to the sword in Christchurch but a second-half try from former player Zac Guildford deprived them of what could be a crucial bonus point.

Coming off a loss to the Otago Highlanders that broke their eight-match winning streak last week, the Crusaders stunned the Waratahs with a breathtaking first 20 minutes of irresistible 15-man rugby.

Tries from Johnny McNicholl, Israel Dagg and Richie Mo'unga helped them to a 22-5 halftime lead but only Jordan Taufua was able to cross for the hosts after the break and the Chiefs could overhaul them at the top of the Australasian conference if they secure a bonus point win over the Rebels on Saturday.

(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)