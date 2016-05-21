May 21 Highlights from round 13 of Super Rugby:

BULLS 17 STORMERS 13

The Bulls edged a typically bruising South African derby with the Stormers as scrumhalf Piet van Zyl scored their only try to move them to the top of African Conference 1.

Flyhalf Francois Brummer kicked three penalties and Tiaan Schoeman added a drop-goal as the Bulls withstood intense pressure with an excellent defensive effort.

The Stormers only managed a single try through centre Damian de Allende despite having the majority of possession and territory.

SHARKS 53 KINGS 0

Flyhalf Pat Lambie scored 23 points as the Sharks put on a scintillating first-half display to demolish compatriots the Kings in Durban.

Lambie bagged two tries to go with a brace for centre Paul Jordaan as the home side ran in eight unanswered scores for a bonus-point win.

It might have been worse for the hapless Kings, who trailed 43-0 at halftime but were more organised after the restart to restrict the Sharks to two tries.

LIONS 52 JAGUARES 24

A strong second-half showing allowed the Lions to roar to a bonus-point 52-24 victory over the Jaguares and confirm their status as South Africa's most likely contenders in Super Rugby this season.

Wings Ruan Combrinck and Courtnall Skosan bagged two tries each as the Lions ran in eight at Ellis Park having led 19-9 at halftime.

The Argentine side battled in the set-pieces and were starved of possession, but did get late tries through flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez, who also kicked four penalties, and scrumhalf Gonzalo Bertranou.

FORCE 13 BLUES 17

Flanker Jerome Kaino and winger Tevita Li scored tries as the Blues claimed a rare away success with a narrow victory over the Force in Perth.

The New Zealand side scored all their points in the first half and led 17-3 at the break before the Force grabbed a try through flank Matthew Hodgson to claim a bonus point and set up a tense finish.

The victory was just a second away from home for the Blues in their last 15 matches on the road and kept their slim hopes of reaching the playoffs alive.

CHIEFS 36 REBELS 15

The Chiefs rediscovered their high-octane attack for long enough to secure a 36-15 bonus-point victory over the Melbourne Rebels that put them top of the Australasian group.

Coming off a bye after defeat by the Otago Highlanders in their last game, the Chiefs had the cowbells clanging from the fourth minute in Hamilton when centre Seta Tamanivalu cut inside two defenders to score their opening try.

The twice champions also had scores from returning two-cap All Blacks hooker Nathan Harris, flyhalf Aaron Cruden and winger Toni Pulu in the first half, while Andrew Horrell crossed for their sole effort after the break.

REDS 35 SUNWOLVES 25

Number eight Curtis Browning scored a try early in each half as the Queensland Reds held off a second-half surge from Japan's Sunwolves in Brisbane to notch their third win of the season.

Sunwolves centre Derek Carpenter scored his second try of the match in the 50th minute and five minutes later flanker Liaki Moli crossed to level the scores at 25-25.

Reds scrumhalf Nick Frisby made a break that allowed lock Cadeyrn Neville to canter to the line on the hour mark, however, and the home side, who also had a try from skipper James Slipper in the first half, ultimately got the win they deserved.

READ MORE

Bulls defence wins bruising battle with Stormers

Chiefs down Rebels to go top in Super Rugby

Crusaders down Waratahs but Guildford takes away bonus point

Super Rugby fixtures week 13

Rebels recruit Fiji rugby league talent Koroibete

Argentina international Senatore gets second ban for biting

Former All Blacks scrumhalf Ellis to end Super Rugby career

Beale surgery successful but long recovery road ahead

Injured Wallaby Beale out for up to six months

CRUSADERS 29 WARATAHS 10

The Crusaders rode a blistering start to put the Waratahs to the sword in Christchurch but a second-half try from former player Zac Guildford deprived them of what could be a crucial bonus point.

Coming off a loss to the Otago Highlanders that broke their eight-match winning streak last week, the Crusaders stunned the Waratahs with a breathtaking first 20 minutes of irresistible 15-man rugby.

Tries from Johnny McNicholl, Israel Dagg and Richie Mo'unga helped them to a 22-5 halftime lead but only Jordan Taufua was able to cross for the hosts after the break and the Chiefs could overhaul them at the top of the Australasian conference if they secure a bonus point win over the Rebels on Saturday. (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney and Nick Said, editing by Sudipto Ganguly/Ed Osmond/Toby Davis)