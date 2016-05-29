May 29 Highlights from week 14 of Super Rugby:

REBELS 27 FORCE 22

Winger Sefa Naivalu scored two second-half tries as the Rebels ended a three-match losing streak with victory over the Western Force in Melbourne on Sunday.

Reece Hodge and Lopeti Timani also scored tries for the home side, while Luke Morahan (two) and Harry Scobie scored five-pointers for the Force, with Morahan's second try bringing the visitors to 27-22 but they were unable to sneak the win.

Rebels flyhalf Mike Harris, who missed eight games with a quadricep injury and was recalled to the Wallabies squad earlier this week for the first time since 2012, suffered a hamstring injury while setting up Hodge's try and limped off.

READ MORE

NZ sides ahead but structure evens field

Goromaru set for Toulon move - media

Pocock set for Japan side after sabbatical

Rampant Lions win at Bulls for first time

Format needs to be looked at - Rennie

Lavanini, Herrera may miss Pumas clashes

Waratahs strike from long range to thump Chiefs

Savea saves Hurricanes with last minute try

Cane ready to step into McCaw's boots

Goromaru out for months with shoulder injury

New Zealand Super Rugby conference

Australia Super Rugby conference

Africa 1 Super Rugby Conference

Africa 2 Super Rugby Conference

Super Rugby 2016 at a glance

Super Rugby 2016 fixtures

Super Rugby champions

BULLS 20 LIONS 56

Lions' powerful centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg gave a game-winning performance as they beat the Bulls away for the first time in Super Rugby on Saturday to consolidate their position atop the South African conference.

Seven Lions tries at Loftus Versfeld ended the traditional dominance of their neighbours in the derby and marked out the Johannesburg-based team as South Africa's top contenders this year as the Bulls lost their unbeaten home record.

Janse van Rensburg scored twice as the Lions raced into a 25-8 halftime lead and earned a bonus point as they kept up the pressure through a rampant second half. The Bulls scored three tries but were never really in the game.

STORMERS 31 CHEETAHS 24

The Stormers moved back into playoff contention in the South African conference after beating the Cheetahs 31-24 in an ill-tempered clash at Newlands with two fortunate tries proving the difference.

Leolin Zas's intercept effort soon after halftime gave the Stormers the platform for the victory but they were under heavy pressure when winger Kobus van Wyk scored against the run of play in the 63rd minute.

Debutant Daniel du Plessis got the Stormers' first score five minutes from the end of the first half but the Cheetahs roared back in the second half with tries from number eight Paul Schoeman and winger Sergeal Petersen.

BRUMBIES 66 SUNWOLVES 5

The Brumbies ran in 10 tries in a 66-5 mauling of the Sunwolves in Canberra to ensure they go into the international break top of the Australian Conference.

Stephen Moore and Nigel Ah Wong scored two ties apiece in the lop-sided contest, in which the hosts raced to a 28-0 lead by the half-hour mark.

Akihito Yamada became Super Rugby's joint top try scorer with his ninth effort of the year, level with Lionel Mapoe of the Lions, but his team could not avoid their second biggest defeat of the season.

BLUES 21 CRUSADERS 26

Flyhalf Richie Mo'unga kicked two late penalties as the Crusaders wore down a stubborn Blues side to move top of the Super Rugby standings with a 26-21 victory in Auckland on Saturday.

Mo'unga ended with 16 points while Nemani Nadolo and Andy Ellis scored tries for the seven-time champions who moved to 45 points on the competition table, three ahead of the Chiefs.

Ihaia West and George Moala scored tries for the Blues, with the flyhalf adding eight points from the boot while Piers Francis slotted a late penalty.

KINGS 29 JAGUARES 22

Late tries from fullback Dewald Human and winger Wandie Mjekevu turned the tide in favour of the Kings as they defeated the ill-disciplined Jaguares for a second win of the season.

The visitors received two red cards in the first half as lock Tomas Lavanini and prop Ramiro Herrera were penalised for overly robust play. They finished the game with 12 men after a yellow card for flanker Tomas Lezana.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, the Jaguares led 22-10 with 10 minutes remaining, but ran out of legs and defenders as the Kings took revenge for a 73-27 loss in Buenos Aires last month.

WARATAHS 45 CHIEFS 25

Tries from Andrew Kellaway, Michael Hooper and Israel Folau within a space of little over 10 minutes in the second half propelled the Waratahs to a surprise 45-25 victory over the Chiefs in Sydney on Friday.

Hooper and Folau also scored first half tries, while Jack Dempsey put the game beyond doubt with three minutes remaining. Bernard Foley added 15 points with the boot.

Seta Tamanivalu, Aaron Cruden, Nathan Harris and Toni Pulu scored tries for the Chiefs, who were unable to convert a wealth of field position and possession against the Sydney-based side.

HURRICANES 27 HIGHLANDERS 20

Ardie Savea broke through three tackles to score his second try of the game in the final minute that gave the Hurricanes a much needed victory over the Highlanders on Friday.

Fellow loose forward Brad Shields also scored a try, while flyhalf Beauden Barrett added two penalties and three conversions for the home side, who moved ahead of the Highlanders on the points table.

Lima Sopoaga and Dan Lienert-Brown scored tries for the 2015 champions, which Sopoaga converted while the flyhalf and his replacement Marty Banks both slotted penalties. (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury, Amlan Chakraborty, Nick Said and Mark Gleeson; Editing by John O'Brien and Ed Osmond)