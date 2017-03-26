March 26 Highlights from week five of Super Rugby:

JAGUARES 22 QUEENSLAND REDS 8

The Jaguares punished the Queensland Reds' indiscipline with two first-half tries while the Australian side had two men in the sin bin and went over again in the second half for a 22-8 victory at Velez Sarsfield.

Centre Jeronimo de la Fuente scored two tries and wing Ramiro Moyano his fifth in three games as the Jaguares' notched a third successive home win and fourth in five matches overall in their second season in the competition.

Reds wing Eto Nabuli and lock Kane Douglas were yellow carded within a minute of each other midway through the first half.

The Australian side failed to add to Scott Higginbotham's try while their hosts had wing Bautista Ezcurra in the sin bin in the second half.

CHEETAHS 30 SHARKS 38

Winger Kobus van Wyk crossed for two tries and teenager Curwin Bosch made a seamless transition to flyhalf as he kicked 18 points to hand the Sharks a hardfought away win at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein.

The Sharks also scored tries through Lwazi Mvovo - his 30th in Super Rugby - and substitute Dan du Preez while the home side replied through returning captain Francois Venter, JW Jonker and Raymond Ruhle in the last minute.

The 19-year-old Bosch was playing at flyhalf in place of injured Pat Lambie and enhanced his growing credentials with a commanding kicking performance.

SOUTHERN KINGS 19 LIONS 42

Last year's Super Rugby runners-up left it late to grab a bonus point as Harold Vorster went over four minutes from time, with the Lions battling to keep up momentum after scoring five first-half tries in Port Elizabeth.

The Kings, yet to beat a fellow South African team, scored three tries through Yaw Penxe, Malcolm Jaer and an opening effort inside 50 seconds from Andisa Ntsila.

The Lions quickly recovered from the early setback and scored three tries of their own in the first quarter-hour through Madosh Tambwe, Malcolm Marx and Elton Jantjies.

Another from teenager Tambwe and from Springbok flank Jaco Kriel made it 35-12 at halftime.

Both sides lose momentum in the second half and Vorster's try in the 76th minute was a major relief to the dominant, if unconvincing, Lions.

SUNWOLVES 31 STORMERS 44

The Stormers made an astute tactical change midway through the first half to rally from a 14-point deficit and maintain their unbeaten start to the season with a 44-31 victory over the winless Sunwolves in Singapore on Saturday.

The Sunwolves ran in four tries with some exhilarating expansive rugby but the Cape Town-based side countered with a pick-and-go approach to utilise their forward strength and went ahead for good on the hour when Dewaldt Duvenage touched down.

EW Viljoen, Rynhardt Elstadt, Wilco Louw, Mbongeni Mbonambi and Bjorn Basson also scored tries for the Stormers, while Robert du Preez kicked two penalties and four conversions in the fourth straight win of the season for the visitors.

Derek Carpenter scored twice for the Japan-based Sunwolves, with additional tries coming from Shota Emi and Liaki Moli. Jumpei Ogura kicked four conversions and one penalty as his side lost for the fifth consecutive time.

BRUMBIES 13 HIGHLANDERS 18

The Otago Highlanders stayed patient against a fired-up ACT Brumbies side before scoring a late try and staving off a ferocious assault on their line to eke out an 18-13 win in Canberra on Saturday.

Trailing for most of a match that made up for a lack of quality with plenty of commitment, replacement Highlanders prop Aki Seiuli barrelled over under the posts in the 73rd minute for a converted try that proved to be the difference.

The Brumbies then set about utilising their favourite attacking ploy, the driving maul off a lineout, in a frantic finale but the visitors held firm on three occasions to either draw a penalty or force a turnover to keep their lead intact.

BLUES 38 BULLS 14

The Auckland Blues put on a clinical second-half display to run away with a 38-14 victory over the Bulls, the home side running in five tries after the break to turn a tight contest into a rout.

The Bulls did well to keep the score down to 7-7 at halftime but Matt Duffie touched down twice early after the break, before replacements Ihaiha West and Matt Moulds added tries, and Melani Nanai rounded off a sweeping move to blow away the visitors.

The bonus-point victory ended a run of three losses in a row for the Blues, while the Pretoria-based Bulls, who managed a late consolation try through Rudy Paige after the final hooter, slumped to their fourth loss in five matches.

REBELS 25 WARATAHS 32

Centre David Horwitz weaved through the Rebels defence for a dramatic winning try in the final seconds as the Waratahs overturned a 19-point deficit in the second half to snap a three-game losing streak.

Two tries, two penalties and two conversions from centre Reece Hodge and another five-pointer from winger Tom English had given the home side a 25-6 lead at the break.

Flanker Ned Hanigan, winger Reece Robinson and replacement loose forward Michael Wells all crossed for the 2014 champions in the second half to bring the scores level with two minutes remaining and set up a thrilling finish.

CRUSADERS 45 FORCE 17

Scott Barrett underlined his versatility that should make All Blacks coach Steve Hansen take notice as he produced a tireless effort at blindside flanker in the Crusaders' win over the Force in Christchurch.

Digby Ioane, Matt Todd, Luke Romano, Codie Taylor, David Havili and Ben Funnell also crossed for the home side with flyhalf Mitch Hunt slotting four conversions, while replacement Marty McKenzie added another.

Wingers Alex Newsome and Chance Peni crossed for the Force with flyhalf Jonno Lance converting both tries and adding a penalty. (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury/John O'Brien/Mark Gleeson; Editing by Peter Rutherford)