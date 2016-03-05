March 5 Highlights from round two of Super Rugby:

CHEETAHS 10 STORMERS 20

Wing Leolin Zas scored his first try in Super Rugby as the Stormers edged compatriots the Cheetahs 20-10 in an all-South African clash at Free State Stadium on Saturday.

Flank Sikhumbuzo Notshe added another score in the second half to edge the visitors in front with the sides locked at 7-7 at halftime of the bruising encounter.

The Stormers, last season's South Africa Conference winners, have now won their opening two matches of the new campaign but for the Cheetahs it's back-to-back home defeats.

BULLS 45 MELBOURNE REBELS 25

Wing Bjorn Basson scored a hat-trick of tries as South Africa's Bulls defeated the Melbourne Rebels from Australia 45-25, but were denied a bonus-point late on at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The home side ran in six tries as loose-forwards Nick de Jager and Jannes Kirsten, as well as wing Travis Ismaiel, also crossed the line to open up a 42-3 lead five minutes after halftime.

The Rebels burst into life thereafter though and bagged tries through fullback Jonah Placid, replacement hooker James Hanson and scrumhalf Ben Meehan (two), the latter's second on 68 minutes snatching the bonus-point from the wasteful Bulls grasp.

HIGHLANDERS 17 HURRICANES 16

Replacement flyhalf Hayden Parker slotted a late penalty goal to secure the Otago Highlanders a nerve-jangling 17-16 win over the Wellington Hurricanes in Dunedin on Saturday in a re-match of last year's Super Rugby title-decider.

The 25-year-old's angled kick from just outside the 22-metre line at Forsyth Barr Stadium gave the champion Highlanders their first win of the season, while leaving last year's runnersup 0-2 and under pressure after two rounds.

Centre Malakai Fekitoa scored the home side's only try in the ninth minute, with Hurricanes captain TJ Perenara crossing in the second half to keep his side in the game.

CHIEFS 32 LIONS 36

The Lions closed out an eight-try cliff-hanger at Waikato Stadium on Saturday to win for the first time in Hamilton.

Coming off a long trip to Tokyo where they beat expansion side the Sunwolves, the Johannesburg-based team led 19-11 at halftime and held off a desperate Chiefs raid in the final minutes.

Both teams scored four tries, but indiscipline cost the Chiefs dearly, allowing Lions flyhalf Elton Jantjies to slot four penalties for a 16-point game.

ACT BRUMBIES 32 NEW SOUTH WALES WARATAHS 15

The Brumbies forwards sealed the home side's second win of the season on Friday with a late penalty try after shoving the Waratahs' scrum over the line.

Christian Lealiifano, Joe Tomane and Nigel Ah Wong scored the other tries for the Brumbies at Canberra Stadium, with Israel Folau and Nick Phipps crossing for the Waratahs.

The Waratahs had two locks sent off in the first half but went into the break level at 8-8.

CRUSADERS 28 BLUES 13

After losing a hard-fought match to the Chiefs at home last week, the Crusaders grabbed their first win of the season, with number eight Kieran Read barging over the line in the 68th minute to seal a scrappy victory in Christchurch on Friday.

The Crusaders' forwards built an early 13-3 lead, shoving the Blues pack over the line to earn a penalty try in the 18th minute.

The Blues, 1-1 for the season, defended stoutly into the second half but explosive Fijian winger Nemani Nadolo tore the visitors' defence to shreds with a bustling run through midfield to set up Read's try out wide.

Flyhalf Richie Mo'unga iced the win with an intercept try in the last minute after Tevita Li crossed for the Blues' sole try.

QUEENSLAND REDS 6 WESTERN FORCE 22

Winger Luke Morahan scored the game's only try in the 80th minute as the Western Force got their first win of the season defeating the Queensland Reds 22-6 in Brisbane.

Former Red Jono Lance returned to punish his former side, booting five penalties and also setting up Morahan's try, as the loss increased the pressure on Reds coach Richard Graham whose side are now 0-2.

The Reds trailed 9-3 at the interval with Japanese fullback Ayumu Goromaru also having an off night, managing to convert two of his four penalty attempts.

READ MORE

Parker steps up to seal nervy win for Highlanders

Waratahs left counting injury cost of Brumbies loss

Brumbies outmuscle Waratahs 32-15 in heavyweight clash

Hurting Hurricanes seeking atonement against Highlanders

Kriel ruled out for South Africa's Bulls after concussion

Naholo out for two months with broken leg

New Zealand Super Rugby conference

Australia Super Rugby conference

Africa 1 Super Rugby Conference

Africa 2 Super Rugby Conference

Super Rugby 2016 at a glance

Super Rugby 2016 fixtures

List of Super Rugby champions (Compiled by Ian Ransom and Nick Said; Editing by Nick Mulvenney/Sudipto Ganguly/Rex Gowar)