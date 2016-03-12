March 12 Highlights from round three of Super Rugby:

STORMERS 13 SHARKS 18

Sharks flyhalf Joe Pietersen bagged a try four minutes from time to hand his side a tense 18-13 victory over the Stormers at Newlands on Saturday.

Pietersen came back to haunt his former team as he added a conversion and two penalties to go with a penalty try awarded to the visitors early in the second half.

The Stormers, who led 10-3 at halftime, scored their points through a try from wing Leolin Zas and two penalties and a conversion by flyhalf Kurt Coleman.

The Sharks maintained their unbeaten start to the season but for new Stormers coach Robbie Fleck it was a first defeat.

SOUTHERN KINGS 24 CHIEFS 58

New Zealand's Chiefs ran in seven tries for a rampant 58-24 bonus-point victory over the Southern Kings of South Africa in Port Elizabeth.

Fullback Damian McKenzie scored a first try, and kicked seven conversions and three penalties for a personal points tally of 28, to go with further tries from Taleni Seu, Charlie Ngatai, Aaron Cruden, Sam Cane (two) and Glen Fisiiahi.

Kings hooker Edgard Marutlulle bagged both his side's tries, while flyhalf Louis Fouche kicked four penalties and a conversion.

SUNWOLVES 31 CHEETAHS 32

Sunwolves winger Akihito Yamada scored a first half hat-trick of tries but it was not enough to claim a first win for the new Japanese franchise as the Cheetahs stormed back to claim a 32-31 win in the first Super Rugby match in Singapore.

Uzair Cassiem, Niel Marais and Boom Prinsloo all scored second half tries for the Bloemfontein-based Cheetahs as they claimed a first win of the campaign.

MELBOURNE REBELS 25 QUEENSLAND REDS 23

Melbourne flyhalf Jack Debreczeni kicked 20 points as the Rebels held off a late charge by the Queenslands Reds to secure a 25-23 win.

The Reds, under caretaker management in the first game since the sacking of Richard Graham, were camped in the Rebels 22 during the closing stages but a costly knock on robbed them off the chance to claim a first win of the campaign.

Fullback Jonah Placid crossed for the Rebels only try in the 14th minute, with Nick Frisby and Hendrik Tui notching later five-pointers for the Reds.

OTAGO HIGHLANDERS 34 LIONS 15

The Otago Highlanders' scored three long-range tries to give them a 34-15 victory against the Lions at Otago Regional Stadium, ending the South Africans' hopes of returning home unbeaten from their three-match road trip.

The Highlanders, who had led 10-3 at halftime, put the game beyond doubt with two tries within the space of three minutes shortly after the break to extend the gap to 21 points.

Malakai Fekitoa's try 11 minutes later, following a turnover and counter-attack from long-range, ensured their second victory of the season and set them up for their trip to Sydney next week against the New South Wales Waratahs.

WESTERN FORCE 14 ACT BRUMBIES 31

The ACT Brumbies extended their unbeaten start to the season but were denied a bonus-point victory in a comprehensive 31-14 win over compatriots the Western Force in Perth on Friday.

Hooker Stephen Moore, his replacement Josh Mann-Rea, centre Matt Toomua and wing Joe Tomane crossed the line for the visitors, who led 17-7 at halftime, with flyhalf Christian Leali'ifano kicking four conversions and a penalty.

The Force scored their points through tries from winger Luke Morahan and centre Ben Tapuai, with flyhalf Jonno Lance and his replacement, Peter Grant, adding conversions.

AUCKLAND BLUES 19 WELLINGTON HURRICANES 23

Wellington Hurricanes captain TJ Perenara grabbed two tries and his side produced a super defensive performance with 14 players in added time to win their first game of the Super Rugby season, beating the Auckland Blues 23-19 at Eden Park on Friday.

Victor Vito also scored a first-half try, while flyhalf Beauden Barrett slotted a conversion and two penalties.

Rene Ranger and George Moala scored tries for the Blues. Flyhalf Ihaia West slotted three penalties.

List of Super Rugby champions (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury, Nick Said and Patrick Johnston)