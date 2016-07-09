July 9 Highlights from week 16 of Super Rugby:

CRUSADERS 85 REBELS 26

Sam Whitelock celebrated his 100th Super Rugby appearance with an early try before the Crusaders ran in 12 others to destroy the Rebels in Christchurch on Saturday.

The Crusaders were as ruthless as the Rebels' inept with winger Johnny McNicholl scoring three tries while centre Ryan Crotty and hooker Codie Taylor scored two tries each.

Rebels scrumhalf Nic Stirzaker scored a first half try, while centre Reece Hodge, lock Culum Retallick and winger Sefa Naivalu grabbed consolation tries in the second half for the visitors.

LIONS 57 KINGS 21

The Lions maintained top spot in the Super Rugby combined table with an eight-try victory over the hapless Kings at Ellis Park.

After a scrappy first half in which they led only 17-10 at the break, the Lions cut loose in the second period, aided by the visitors being reduced to 13 players after two yellow cards in four minutes.

The win keeps the Lions, who had already qualified for the quarter-finals, one point ahead of New Zealand's Chiefs in top spot as they seek home advantage through the knockout stages.

REDS 5 CHIEFS 50

Centre Seta Tamanivalu scored two tries as the Chiefs ran riot in the first half to record a 50-5 victory over the Reds at Lang Park on Friday, which moved them temporarily to the top of the table.

The Chiefs scored five tries in the first half, two when the Reds were reduced to 13 men for 10 minutes, and eight in total to move to 51 competition points, four ahead of South Africa's Lions (47), who play the 17th-placed Kings later on Friday.

Reds winger Chris Kuridrani scored his side's only points with a first-half try with the second half becoming increasingly sloppy.

BLUES 40 BRUMBIES 15

Jerome Kaino and Matt Duffie scored two tries each for the Blues as they compromised the Brumbies' playoff hopes with a rout of the Australian conference leaders at Eden Park on Friday.

James Parsons and Sam Prattley also scored tries for the home side, with inside centre Piers Francis slotting home five conversions.

The Brumbies, who are stalled on 39 competition points, got a penalty try from a rolling maul, while Matt Toomua also crossed with Christian Lealiifano adding a conversion and penalty for the visitors, who were held scoreless in the second half. (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury and Nick Said; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty and Clare Fallon)