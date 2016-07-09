July 10 Highlights from week 16 of Super Rugby:

JAGUARES 8 HIGHLANDERS 34

All Blacks flanker Elliot Dixon scored two tries to ensure the Highlanders qualified for the playoffs with victory over the Jaguares on Saturday.

The Highlanders moved to 48 points on the table, giving New Zealand sides four of the five places available to the Australasian group in the quarter-finals. The last matches of the regular season are played next week.

Fullback Ben Smith and inside centre Rob Thompson also scored tries for the visitors, with Lima Sopoaga adding four conversions and two penalites.

READ MORE

Crusaders destroy Rebels to stay in hunt for NZ title

Chiefs big win not enough for Rennie

Eight-try Lions roar past Kings

Tamanivalu, McKenzie grab two tries each as Chiefs thrash Reds

Blues thrash Brumbies to dent playoff hopes

Cooper reappointed Maori All Blacks coach

Hansen to make decision on future before Rugby Championship

Wallabies winger Tomani confirms Montpellier move

New Zealand Super Rugby conference

Australia Super Rugby conference

Africa 1 Super Rugby Conference

Africa 2 Super Rugby Conference

Super Rugby 2016 at a glance

Super Rugby 2016 fixtures

Super Rugby champions

SHARKS 26 CHEETAHS 10

An intercept try from Stefan Ungerer and the accurate kicking of flyhalf Garth April proved decisive as the Sharks remained on course for a playoff place with a hard fought victory at King's Park in Durban on Saturday.

Substitute centre Ungerer's try after an hour proved decisive in putting the Sharks clear of the reach of their charged-up visitors, who provided a tougher than expected challenge and scored the opening try of the game through winger Raymond Ruhle in the 16th minute.

But Springbok back JP Pietersen went over for the Sharks to ensure a 10-7 halftime lead that was extended to 16-10 midway through the second half by two penalties from April, before Ungerer's spot of good fortune.

BULLS 50 SUNWOLVES 3

Seven tries and a bonus point kept the Bulls' slim hopes of reaching the playoff stage alive as they easily beat their Japanese visitors at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday.

Lappies Labuschagne, Dries Swanepoel, Jannes Kirsten and flyhalf Francois Brummer all crossed the line to ensure a 31-3 lead at halftime.

Captain Adriaan Strauss scored a try early in the second half to suggest the rout would continue but the Sunwolves proved more competitive and kept the Bulls at bay for a full half hour before two late tries from flying winger Travis Ismaiel took the home side to 50 points.

FORCE 3 STORMERS 22

Wing Kobus van Wyk scored two tries as the Cape Town-based Stormers secured a quarter-final berth by seeing off an early home onslaught and horrendous weather in Perth on Saturday.

Springbok flank Siya Kolisi added the other try in a second successive win away in Australia for the South Africans, who are assured of top place in the Africa 1 Conference.

It took the Stormers 33 minutes to get on the scoreboard but two quick tries on the stroke of halftime saw them pull ahead with Van Wyk adding the only try of the second half.

WARATAHS 17 HURRICANES 28

Beauden Barrett guided the Hurricanes into the quarter-finals with 18 points as his side beat the Waratahs in Sydney on Saturday.

The Hurricanes flyhalf scored a try, set up two others for Julian Savea and Cory Jane and kicked 13 points as last year's beaten finallists advanced to 48 points on the table.

Winger Taqele Naiyaravoro and centre Israel Folau scored tries, while flyhalf Bernard Foley added a penalty and two conversions for the home side, who can still win the Australian conference in their final regular season game next week.

CRUSADERS 85 REBELS 26

Sam Whitelock celebrated his 100th Super Rugby appearance with an early try before the Crusaders ran in 12 others to destroy the Rebels in Christchurch on Saturday.

The Crusaders were as ruthless as the Rebels' inept with winger Johnny McNicholl scoring three tries while centre Ryan Crotty and hooker Codie Taylor scored two tries each.

Rebels scrumhalf Nic Stirzaker scored a first half try, while centre Reece Hodge, lock Culum Retallick and winger Sefa Naivalu grabbed consolation tries in the second half for the visitors.

LIONS 57 KINGS 21

The Lions maintained top spot in the Super Rugby combined table with an eight-try victory over the hapless Kings at Ellis Park.

After a scrappy first half in which they led only 17-10 at the break, the Lions cut loose in the second period, aided by the visitors being reduced to 13 players after two yellow cards in four minutes.

The win keeps the Lions, who had already qualified for the quarter-finals, one point ahead of New Zealand's Chiefs in top spot as they seek home advantage through the knockout stages.

REDS 5 CHIEFS 50

Centre Seta Tamanivalu scored two tries as the Chiefs ran riot in the first half to record a 50-5 victory over the Reds at Lang Park on Friday, which moved them temporarily to the top of the table.

The Chiefs scored five tries in the first half, two when the Reds were reduced to 13 men for 10 minutes, and eight in total to move to 51 competition points, four ahead of South Africa's Lions (47), who play the 17th-placed Kings later on Friday.

Reds winger Chris Kuridrani scored his side's only points with a first-half try with the second half becoming increasingly sloppy.

BLUES 40 BRUMBIES 15

Jerome Kaino and Matt Duffie scored two tries each for the Blues as they compromised the Brumbies' playoff hopes with a rout of the Australian conference leaders at Eden Park on Friday.

James Parsons and Sam Prattley also scored tries for the home side, with inside centre Piers Francis slotting home five conversions.

The Brumbies, who are stalled on 39 competition points, got a penalty try from a rolling maul, while Matt Toomua also crossed with Christian Lealiifano adding a conversion and penalty for the visitors, who were held scoreless in the second half. (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury, Nick Said and Mark Gleeson; Editing by Rex Gowar / Ian Ransom)