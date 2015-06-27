WELLINGTON, June 28 The Wellington Hurricanes have had to bottle up their emotions for the past three weeks and use it to try to inspire themselves to a maiden Super Rugby title.

Those emotions were still bubbling beneath the surface for the players on Saturday, though many of the 33,460 at Wellington Regional Stadium watching their 29-9 semi-final victory over the ACT Brumbies were not prepared to exhibit them.

A chant of "Jerry. Jerry. Jerry," spontaneously burst out just before the end of the game as Wellington rugby fans began to deal in their own way with the death of former All Blacks and Hurricanes loose forward Jerry Collins.

The 34-year-old was killed on June 5 in a car crash in France, with the news being confirmed less than an hour before the Hurricanes played the Otago Highlanders in Napier.

With the FIFA under-20 World Cup in New Zealand this month and a bye into the semi-finals, the Hurricanes had not been at their home ground since Collins' death.

The rugby community, his family and those who knew him in his home town of Porirua, about 20 minutes north of Wellington, had grieved at his funeral last week.

But for the wider Wellington public there had not been the chance to commemorate the life of the Wellington cult hero, who prowled the green swathe of grass at the 'Cake Tin' for eight years seeking to inflict harm on anyone in an opposition jersey.

A massive number six jersey was unfurled at halfway before kick off by members of his local rugby club Norths, while Bay Six of the stadium had been turned blue and white by others from the club in honour of Collins.

The Hurricanes have had "JC" embroidered on all of the playing jerseys and had spoken in the buildup to the semi-final about how much the spectre of Collins and their memories of him would fuel their performance.

"It's hard to quantify but it is definitely playing its part," Hurricanes captain Conrad Smith said after the win.

"We don't want to focus on it. We acknowledge it but we let it burn inside and it comes out in its own special way."

One way that was exhibited on Saturday against the Brumbies, would have left Collins quietly smiling to himself knowing his 'brothers' were doing their best to honour his memory.

The Hurricanes were brutal on defence, stopping the Brumbies attack before it really got into gear, with loose forward Ardie Savea, Victor Vito and Brad Shields particularly vicious at the breakdown, while the tight five made numerous big tackles.

They then starved the Brumbies of possession and hammered them up the middle of the park before they spread the ball to expose gaps out wide.

It was the kind of cerebral approach that Collins, who often publicly played up to his hard man image to deflect from his burning intelligence, would have relished.

High risk, high reward. And smashing tackles.

"It was a good mix of enterprise and defence," coach Chris Boyd said. "We didn't always get our options right but we managed to recover and get back into shape.

"It was a pleasing effort," he added in the type of understatement Collins probably would have appreciated most of all. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)