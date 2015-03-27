WELLINGTON, March 27 Second-half tries to Cory Jane, Callum Gibbins and Nehe Milner-Skudder extended Wellington's perfect start to the season as the Hurricanes beat the Melbourne Rebels 36-12 on Friday.

The Hurricanes are the only unbeaten side in Super Rugby this season and opened up a seven-point lead over Australia's ACT Brumbies, who are in second place in the table on 20 points after also playing six games.

Rebels' fullback Mike Harris slotted four first-half penalties as the Hurricanes were penalised heavily at the breakdown.

Hurricanes scrumhalf TJ Perenara, celebrating his 50th Super Rugby cap for the team, capped off a typical hard-running move by his team mates with a try, which was converted by fullback Jason Woodward.

Woodward, who played two seasons for the Rebels before returning home to Wellington late last year, added a penalty to narrow the deficit to 12-10.

The Hurricanes put the game away in the second half, with winger Jane and flanker Gibbins scoring after the Hurricanes kicked ahead and put pressure on the chasing Rebels defenders.

Fullback Milner-Skudder scored two tries in the final five minutes after some excellent buildup work as the home side kept the Rebels tryless in the match and scoreless in the second half.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)