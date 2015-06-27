WELLINGTON, June 27 Brothers Ardie and Julian Savea scored tries either side of halftime to help propel the Wellington Hurricanes to a 29-9 victory over the ACT Brumbies on Saturday and into their first Super Rugby final since 2006.

Scrumhalf TJ Perenara and replacement winger Matt Proctor also scored for the home side, who are still mourning the death of former All Blacks and Hurricanes loose forward Jerry Collins earlier this month following a car crash in France.

Flyhalf Christian Lealiifano (two) and fullback Jesse Mogg slotted penalties for the visitors, who could do little to shut down the high-octane attack from the home side.

The Hurricanes will host next week's final against the winner of the match later on Saturday between the 2014 champions the New South Wales Waratahs and Otago Highlanders. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)