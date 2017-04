WELLINGTON, March 4 - Wellington Hurricanes fullback Nehe Milner-Skudder has suffered a leg injury and will miss Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Otago Highlanders in Dunedin.

The livewire All Blacks back bruised his leg as the Hurricanes got their season underway with a 52-10 loss to the ACT Brumbies last week.

Milner-Skudder's electric break, which set up a try for centre Ngani Laumape, was one of the few highlights of a lacklustre Hurricanes performance in Canberra last Friday.

James Marshall will start at fullback in his place with Jason Woodward coming into the reserves as the Hurricanes look to avenge their defeat to the Highlanders in last year's final. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by John O'Brien)