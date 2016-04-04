WELLINGTON, April 4 All Blacks winger Julian Savea is set to return for the Wellington Hurricanes in their Super Rugby fixture against the Jaguares this coming weekend after missing the side's last match against South Africa's Kings.

The bulky back, nicknamed 'Bus', had been off his rampaging best in the early part of the season but Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd refused to call his demotion a dropping, preferring to say it was a chance for other players to prove their credentials.

Boyd, however, confirmed on Monday that Savea was back in contention for selection after completing the work he had been assigned while his team mates faced the Kings in late March and during the subsequent bye week for the Hurricanes.

"He had a set of work to do over the last 10 days and I think by and large he's done really well in that space and he's looking good," Boyd told reporters. "He's done everything we've asked of him.

"When you give other people the opportunity to play, unless they have an absolute scorcher, we tend to go back to the incumbent guy to give him another crack, so I think there's a reasonably strong chance that Julian will play in the weekend."

The Hurricanes lost their first two games of the season but have won their last three, scoring more than 40 points against the Kings and the Western Force the previous week.

Boyd added that Savea's fellow New Zealand international winger Cory Jane would be given the chance to reach a personal milestone in Saturday's home encounter.

"It's Cory Jane's 100th game so I'll give you the tip, Cory will play this weekend," Boyd said.

Jane, who has battled fitness issues in the last two seasons, will join Tana Umaga, Neemia Tialata, Rodney So'oialo, Andrew Hore, Ma'a Nonu, Conrad Smith and Jeremy Thrush as Hurricanes centurions. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)