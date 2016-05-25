WELLINGTON May 25 All five of the Wellington Hurricanes players who were stood down for one game after breaching a team curfew have been recalled by coach Chris Boyd for a rematch of last year's final against the Otago Highlanders on Friday.

All Blacks Cory Jane, Victor Vito and Julian Savea, as well as Ardie Savea and Chris Eves, were dropped for their 29-14 win over the Queensland Reds on May 14 after missing a team-imposed curfew by 18 minutes in South Africa the previous week.

Jane, Vito and the Savea brothers were all named to start against the Highlanders, while Eves returns to the bench for the clash at Wellington Regional Stadium.

Vito's return at number eight pushes Blade Thomson back to lock, with Vaea Fifita moving to the bench. Ardie Savea has replaced Callum Gibbins at openside flanker.

Julian Savea will replace Wes Goosen, who scored a try with his first touch of the ball in Super Rugby against the Reds, on the left wing. Jane will start on the right wing with Jason Woodward, who scored two tries against the Reds, moving to the bench.

Captain Dane Coles and lock Michael Fatialofa, who suffered head knocks against the Reds, were cleared to meet the Highlanders.

"This was a very tough team to select," Boyd said in a statement on Wednesday. "We've got a lot of guys who are fit and in form at the moment, which is great, but makes things tough for the coaches when it comes to naming the team."

Both the Hurricanes and Highlanders had a bye last week and remain in contention for the playoffs.

The Highlanders are third in the New Zealand conference and fourth in the Australasian group on 37 points, while the Hurricanes are a point further back in what is the final week of Super Rugby before the June international break.

"Nobody is under any illusion that this is an important match for both teams," Boyd said.

"We are really looking forward to what will no doubt be a tough challenge from a quality Highlanders unit."

