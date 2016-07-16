July 16 The Wellington Hurricanes stunned the Canterbury Crusaders 35-10 in Christchurch on Saturday to seal top spot in the New Zealand conference and a vital home final in the Super Rugby playoffs.

Hours later in a dramatic final round of regular season matches, the Waikato Chiefs had the chance to dislodge the Hurricanes but were held off 25-15 by the Otago Highlanders in a frenetic atmosphere in Dunedin.

The Hurricanes will have to wait to find out their quarter-final opponents, with the Lions' final match against the Jaguares set to re-jig the playoffs positions.

The Johannesburg-based Lions have already sealed a home final but a win in Buenos Aires could see them leapfrog the Hurricanes at the top of the table.