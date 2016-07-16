* Hurricanes stun Crusaders in Christchurch

July 16 The Wellington Hurricanes stunned the Canterbury Crusaders 35-10 in Christchurch on Saturday to seal top spot in the New Zealand conference and a vital home final in the Super Rugby playoffs.

Hours later in a dramatic final round of regular season matches, the Waikato Chiefs had the chance to dislodge the Hurricanes but were held off 25-15 by the Otago Highlanders in a frenetic atmosphere in Dunedin.

The Hurricanes, who finished the regular season with 53 points, will have to wait to find out their quarter-final opponents, with the Lions' final match against the Jaguares set to re-jig the playoffs positions.

The Johannesburg team, on 52 points, have already sealed a home final but a win in Buenos Aires could see them leapfrog the Hurricanes at the top of the table.

The Hurricanes will undoubtedly watch that match keenly but earned every right to celebrate their brilliant win in front of a packed crowd at the Crusaders' Christchurch stronghold.

The five-try victory, set up by a flyhalf masterclass from All Black Beauden Barrett, threw the pressure back onto the Chiefs who battled hard against a fired-up Highlanders team but conceded in the final minutes.

Barrett put the icing on the win by converting his own try after the final siren for a perfect night with the boot.

Jason Woodward, TJ Perenara and Willis Halaholo also crossed with Callum Gibbins scoring a fourth try in the 71st minute to seal a bonus point that would prove decisive.

The Highlanders had a chance to leapfrog the Hurricanes at the top of the conference with a bonus-point win of their own but were contained by a Chiefs defence that was under siege under the closed roof of Forsyth-Barr Stadium.

Flyhalf Lima Sopoaga scored a 73rd minute try to seal the win and added 10 points with his boot to whip up the bumper crowd into a frenzy.

The Chiefs began brightly with an early try to winger Toni Pulu and held a 7-5 lead at halftime but lost all momentum when blindside flanker Tom Sanders was given a yellow card for a dangerous tackle in the 54th minute.

The Highlanders piled on 10 points during Sanders' spell in the sin-bin, with replacement flanker Dan Pryor completing a breath-taking team try in the left corner.

Lachlan Boshier came off the bench to cross at the right in the 68th minute as the Chiefs fought back gallantly, but Sopoaga touched down five minutes later to dash their hopes of a home quarter-final in the first week of the playoffs. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)