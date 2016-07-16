* Hurricanes stun Crusaders to win NZ conference

By Ian Ransom

MELBOURNE, July 16 The Wellington Hurricanes stunned the Canterbury Crusaders 35-10 in Christchurch on Saturday to seal top spot in the New Zealand conference and vital home advantage in the Super Rugby playoffs.

The Waikato Chiefs had the chance to dislodge the Hurricanes in the late match in Dunedin but were held off by the champion Otago Highlanders in a 25-15 thriller.

The Hurricanes, who finished the regular season with 53 points, will have to wait to find out their quarter-final opponents, with the Lions' final match against the Jaguares having playoffs implications.

The Johannesburg team, on 52 points, have already sealed a home quarter-final but a win in Buenos Aires later on Saturday could see them leapfrog the Hurricanes at the top of the table.

The Highlanders, who finished second in the New Zealand conference, spared themselves a long trip to South Africa but will play their quarter-final away to the ACT Brumbies.

The Canberra side defeated the lowly Western Force 24-10 at home to win the Australian conference, striking the New South Wales Waratahs out of playoffs contention.

The Chiefs ended up the biggest losers of the night, their defeat condemning them to a trip to Cape Town to take on the third-placed Stormers.

The Crusaders will play either the Hurricanes or the Lions, both match-ups presenting a daunting road-trip.

MASTERFUL BARRETT

The Hurricanes, however, earned the right to celebrate, claiming a brilliant win at the Crusaders' Christchurch stronghold to emerge top of the competition's toughest conference.

The five-try victory, set up by a flyhalf masterclass from All Black Beauden Barrett, threw the pressure back onto the Chiefs who battled hard against a fired-up Highlanders team but conceded in the final minutes.

Barrett put the icing on the Hurricanes' win by converting his own try after the final siren to complete a perfect night with the boot.

Jason Woodward, TJ Perenara and Willis Halaholo also crossed with Callum Gibbins scoring a fourth try in the 71st minute to seal a bonus point that would ultimately prove decisive.

The Highlanders had a chance to leapfrog the Hurricanes at the top of the conference with a bonus point win of their own but were contained by a Chiefs defence that was under siege for much of the night under the closed roof at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Flyhalf Lima Sopoaga scored a 73rd minute try to seal the win and added 10 points with his boot.

The Chiefs began brightly with an early try to winger Toni Pulu and held a 7-5 lead at halftime but they lost all momentum when blindside flanker Tom Sanders was given a yellow card for a dangerous tackle in the 54th minute.

The Highlanders piled on 10 points during Sanders' spell in the sin-bin, with replacement flanker Dan Pryor completing a breathtaking team try in the left corner.

Lachlan Boshier came off the bench to rally the Chiefs with a 68th minute try in the right corner but five minutes later Sopoaga swooped on a loose ball knocked from centre Matt Faddes' grasp in a tackle on the try-line.

After a lengthy video review, Sopoaga's try was confirmed, crushing the Chiefs' hopes of a home playoff and sending Dunedin fans into raptures. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly and Ken Ferris)