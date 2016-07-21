WELLINGTON, July 21 Struggling All Blacks winger Julian Savea has been relegated to the bench for the Wellington Hurricanes' Super Rugby quarter-final against South Africa's Sharks on Saturday, the third time this season he has been dropped from the starting side.

The 25-year-old, who scored eight tries last year, was omitted for a match earlier this season and also stood down for a week after he missed a team-imposed curfew ahead of the Sharks clash in South Africa.

The prolific flyer's stunning record of 39 tries in 43 tests was also not enough to prevent All Blacks coach Steve Hansen from dropping him for one test of the June series against Wales.

Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd, who named his side on Thursday, has opted for Jason Woodward on the wing for the match at Wellington Regional Stadium.

Woodward played centre last week against the Canterbury Crusaders in a stop-gap measure to cover for the injured Matt Proctor, Ngani Laumape and Vince Aso.

Both Proctor and Aso have returned, with Proctor back in the number 13 jersey.

"We had some tough choices, but we believe we've picked the best team to play the Sharks," Boyd said. "We've got some real depth and at the end of the day we pick the team on form and what we think is best for the team."

Aso is on the bench providing midfield cover.

Prop Loni Uhila was also rewarded with his first start of the season after he impressed in the scrum during the 35-10 rout of the Crusaders in Christchurch.

The win sealed top spot in the New Zealand conference and gave the Hurricanes home advantage throughout the playoffs.

The 27-year-old Uhila, who is also a professional boxer with the nickname 'The Tongan Bear', replaces Reggie Goodes who suffered concussion in the Crusaders game.

Ben May, who along with Uhila shored up a back-pedalling scrum against the Crusaders, has replaced Chris Eves as the starting tighthead prop.

The Sharks beat the Hurricanes 32-15 in Durban in May and Hurricanes assistant coach John Plumtree was mindful how the visitors could stifle their play.

"They've got a lot of massive characters in that team and they know how to win in New Zealand," Plumtree, a former Sharks head coach, said this week.

"We didn't get our preparation right in Durban and we pretty much got manhandled by the Sharks." (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)