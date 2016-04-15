April 15 Highlights from round eight of Super Rugby:

CHEETAHS 92 SUNWOLVES 17

South Africa's Cheetahs ran in 14 tries as they inflicted a humiliating defeat on the Sunwolves from Japan in Bloemfontein on Friday.

Wing Sergeal Petersen and number eight Paul Schoeman each scored a hat-trick of tries as the Cheetahs completed their biggest ever victory in Super Rugby and a double over the Sunwolves this season.

Just a single point separated these sides when they met in round three in Singapore, but the Sunwolves looked weary at the end of a three-match South African tour as they played with little structure or commitment and allowed too many soft scores.

REBELS 13 HURRICANES 38

Beauden Barrett scored two tries in an 18-point masterclass as the Wellington Hurricanes humbled the Melbourne Rebels 38-13 in a Super Rugby match on Friday.

The Hurricanes ran in six tries to two to post their fifth win of the season and shore up fourth place in the Australasian conference to keep their playoffs hopes alive.

CRUSADERS 32 JAGUARES 15

Fullback Israel Dagg scored two tries and set up another on his return from injury as the Crusaders stormed to a dominant bonus-point 32-15 win over the Jaguares in Christchurch.

Andy Ellis, Richie Mo'unga and Kieran Read scored the other tries for the home side, with number eight Facundo Isa and Gonzalez Iglesias touching down for the visitors.

(Compiled by Ian Ransom and Nick Said; Editing by Ed Osmond/Toby Davis)