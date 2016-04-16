April 16 Highlights from round eight of Super Rugby:

LIONS 29 STORMERS 22

The Lions secured arguably their biggest victory of the season in a bruising South African derby against the Stormers at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Tries from scrumhalf Faf de Klerk and wing Ruan Combrinck helped them to victory, while flyhalf Elton Jantjies kicked 19 points.

The Stormers were always in the game despite coming under intense pressure and their lone try came from loose-forward Siya Kolisi after a brilliant team attack.

BULLS 41 REDS 22

South Africa's Bulls completed a fourth victory in a row with a five-try romp over the visiting Reds from Australia at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday.

The home side eased to the win with tries through prop Marcel van der Merwe, hooker Adriaan Strauss, flank Pieter Labuschagne, wing Travis Ismaiel and scrumhalf Piet van Zyl, and led 17-8 at halftime.

Centre Samu Kerevi scored a brace for the Reds to go with an early try for wing Chris Feauai-Sautia as they denied their hosts a bonus point.

WARATAHS 20 BRUMBIES 26

Joe Tomane scored a hat-trick of tries as the ACT Brumbies defeated the New South Waratahs 26-20 on Saturday, their first win in Sydney for 14 years.

The Wallabies winger crossed twice in the opening 15 minutes and grabbed his third touchdown nine minutes after the break as the visitors defended stoutly to cement top spot in the Australian conference.

BLUES 23 SHARKS 18

A moment of brilliance from teenage winger Rieko Ioane secured the Blues a tense win in a scrappy clash at Eden Park, while snapping a 10-match losing streak against the Durban side.

The 19-year-old Ioane, a member of New Zealand's national sevens squad, took the ball from the halfway-line in the 65th minute and burst through the Sharks defence before sprinting away to touch down in the right corner.

Flyhalf Ihaia West's conversion gave the Blues a two-point lead and the home side held on for their third win of the season, keeping their slender playoffs hopes alive.

READ MORE

Lions keep Stormers at bay in bruising Ellis Park battle

Tomane hat-trick ends Brumbies' Sydney drought

Back to square one for Sunwolves after Cheetahs mauling

Barrett burst helps Hurricanes rout Rebels

Super Rugby results and standings

Struggling Guildford given time off by Waratahs

Folau switched to centre as desperate Waratahs seek win

Former Blue Haiu dies of cancer aged 31

Brumbies to honour Vaea at home game after shock retirement

CHEETAHS 92 SUNWOLVES 17

South Africa's Cheetahs ran in 14 tries as they inflicted a humiliating defeat on the Sunwolves from Japan in Bloemfontein on Friday.

Wing Sergeal Petersen and number eight Paul Schoeman each scored a hat-trick of tries as the Cheetahs completed their biggest ever victory in Super Rugby and a double over the Sunwolves this season.

Just a single point separated these sides when they met in round three in Singapore, but the Sunwolves looked weary at the end of a three-match South African tour as they played with little structure or commitment and allowed too many soft scores.

REBELS 13 HURRICANES 38

Beauden Barrett scored two tries in an 18-point masterclass as the Wellington Hurricanes humbled the Melbourne Rebels 38-13 in a Super Rugby match on Friday.

The Hurricanes ran in six tries to two to post their fifth win of the season and shore up fourth place in the Australasian conference to keep their playoffs hopes alive.

CRUSADERS 32 JAGUARES 15

Fullback Israel Dagg scored two tries and set up another on his return from injury as the Crusaders stormed to a dominant bonus-point 32-15 win over the Jaguares in Christchurch.

Andy Ellis, Richie Mo'unga and Kieran Read scored the other tries for the home side, with number eight Facundo Isa and Gonzalez Iglesias touching down for the visitors.

(Compiled by Ian Ransom and Nick Said; Editing by Patrick Johnston/Alan Baldwin)