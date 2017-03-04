March 4 Highlights from week two of Super Rugby:

CHEETAHS 34 BULLS 28

The Cheetahs held on grimly to win the derby in Bloemfontein after seeing off a Bulls comeback from 31-14 down with half an hour to go.

Tries from Piet van Zyl and Jumba Ulengo set up the Bulls for a dramatic finale but poor handling let them down in the closing stages.

The Cheetahs led 28-14 at halftime after scoring four first-half tries, two from Springbok flanker Teboho Mohoje.

STORMERS 32 JAGUARES 25

A try six minutes from time from SP Marais saw the Stormers hold off a determined Jaguares and win for a second successive week at Newlands in Cape Town.

But the vastly improved Argentine side gave their Cape hosts a real scare with a tenacious performance, including a second try from Santiago Cordero with 12 minutes left to bring themselves to within two points despite having two players in the sin-bin.

Captain Agustin Creevy got the first try of the game for the Jaguares but the Stormers replied with efforts from EW Viljoen and Jean-Luc du Plessis to lead 17-11 at halftime.

LIONS 55 WARATAHS 36

Rohan Janse van Rensburg scored twice as the Lions ran in eight tries to claim a bonus point against their five-try Australian visitors in a free-flowing game at Ellis Park.

Both teams scored twice in the opening 20 minutes before the Lions pulled ahead to lead the try count 5-3 at the break.

Warren Whiteley, Ruan Ackermann, Andries Coetzee, Ross Cronje, Sylvian Mahuza and Malcolm Marx also scored for the hosts, who in the second half added three more tries to two for the Waratahs, whose scorers were Rob Horne, Michael Hooper, Bryce Hegarty, David McDuling and Israel Folau.

SUNWOLVES 23 KINGS 37

Four tries and a 100 percent kicking effort from flyhalf Lionel Cronje led the Kings to a rare win as they beat Japanese franchise the Sunwolves at the National Stadium in Singapore.

A breakaway try from Rudi van Rooyen gave the South African strugglers a good start and a second score from Chris Cloete put them 17-7 ahead at halftime.

Ruan Lerm and speedster Malcolm Jaer added further scores for the Kings while Cronje kicked three penalties and four conversions, but they missed out on a bonus point when the Sunwolves scored two late tries through Kenki Fukuoaka and Takaaki Nakazura.

BRUMBIES 22 SHARKS 27

Centre Lukhanyo Am scored a try after the fulltime hooter to hand the Sharks an impressive away win in Canberra in their second game in Australia after a narrow defeat by Queensland last weekend.

The Brumbies scored in the first minute when Wallaby winger Henry Speight dived over in the corner and went further ahead through Josh Mann-Rea, although Tendai Mtawarira's try reduced their halftime lead to 15-12.

Pat Lambie's kicking allowed the Sharks to take a 22-15 lead midway through the second half before Tevita Kuridrani crossed over next to the posts to bring the scores level with 10 minutes to play.

The Brumbies missed a last-minute drop goal and, as the siren sounded, the Sharks got a fortunate break as Curwin Bosch's kick ahead allowed Am to score the winning points.

HIGHLANDERS 27 CRUSADERS 30

Seta Tamanivalu scored a 78th-minute try as the Crusaders fought back from a 21-point deficit to clinch a tense victory over the Highlanders in Dunedin.

The visitors trailed 27-6 early in the second half before their pack seized control of the game and they were awarded a penalty try before fullback David Havili, number eight Whetu Douglas and winger Tamanivalu all touched down to seal the win.

All Blacks winger Waisake Naholo's pace was used to its full extent to score two tries and set up another for Gareth Evans, while flyhalf Lima Sopoaga slotted three conversions and two penalties for the Highlanders.

HURRICANES 71 REBELS 6

Nehe Milner-Skudder grabbed a hat-trick of tries in a brilliant return from injury as the Hurricanes destroyed the Rebels.

Sidelined for a year after shoulder surgery, the fleet-footed All Blacks back grabbed the Hurricanes' first try early and crossed twice late in the game to continue the champions' perfect start to the season.

Inside centre Ngani Laumape and winger Vince Aso each scored a brace of tries, with Matt Proctor, Reed Prinsep, Ardie Savea and his brother Julian also touching down at a sunbathed Wellington Regional Stadium.

CHIEFS 41 BLUES 26

The Chiefs capitalised on the red card shown to Steve Luatua on the stroke of halftime to record a comfortable victory over the Blues in Hamilton.

Loose forward Luatua was sent off for a high tackle on Chiefs' winger Tim Nanai-Williams. The resulting penalty led to an attacking lineout and rolling maul from which hooker Hika Elliot crashed over.

Elliot's try extended the score to 22-9 at the break, even though until that point the game had been in the balance despite Ihaia West missing two of five penalty chances for the Blues.

WESTERN FORCE 26 REDS 19

Fijian wing Eto Nabuli scored a hat-trick of tries for the Reds but still ended on the losing side as the Western Force picked up a first win of the season in Perth.

Their cause was not helped by a yellow card for replacement prop Sef Fa'agase for a no-hands tackle as they led 19-18 with 13 minutes remaining.

The Force scored their tries through wing Chance Peni, lock Matt Philip and centre Curtis Rona, but lost Wallaby lock Adam Coleman to injury in the first half. (Compiled by Ian Ransom, Greg Stutchbury and Mark Gleeson; Editing by John O'Brien, Ed Osmond and Neil Robinson)