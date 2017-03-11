March 11 Highlights from week three of Super Rugby:

JAGUARES 36 LIONS 24

Flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez's place kicking proved the difference as the Argentine Jaguares celebrated a fine win over last year's runners-up in front of their passionate fans at Velez Sarsfield.

Both sides scored four tries as the Jaguares played some fine attacking rugby for an hour for their second win in three matches before a late fightback by the South Africans reduced the winning margin.

The improving Jaguares were the better team and set the tone from the fifth minute when fullback Joaquin Tuculet went over for the first of four finely worked tries by the backs, with the last from Sanchez whose personal tally was 21 points

SHARKS 37 WARATAHS 14

Teenage flyhalf Curwin Bosch contributed 27 points as the Sharks condemned the New South Wales Waratahs to back-to-back defeats in South Africa for the first time since 2013.

The home side lost Springbok number 10 Pat Lambie to a back injury inside the first five minutes, but Bosch filled his boots with a fine individual display that included a try, two conversions and six penalties.

The Sharks profited from two tries scored after the visitors had coughed up possession and led 31-7 at halftime, but were unable to push on for a bonus point as the Waratahs tightened up their play after the break.

CHEETAHS 38 SUNWOLVES 31

Centre Rayno Benjamin scored a try 15 minutes from time to rescue the Cheetahs at the Free State Stadium as they trailed to a spirited Sunwolves side seeking a first ever away win in Super Rugby.

Benjamin crossed in the corner after the visitors led 31-30, but had been reduced to 14 players following a yellow card for replacement prop Takuma Asahara. Cheetahs flyhalf Fred Zeilinga added a penalty shortly afterwards.

It was a much-improved display from the Sunwolves, who managed four tries in the game, two from flying winger Kenki Fukuoka, and the consolation of a losing bonus point to move their points total off zero for the season.

KINGS 10 STORMERS 41

The Stormers maintained their 100 percent start to the Super Rugby season with a six-try romp in a scrappy bonus-point win over the Southern Kings at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

The Cape Town-based side led 17-3 at halftime and their expected victory never looked under threat despite turning over too much possession as late tries from replacement scrumhalf Justin Phillips and centre EW Viljoen gave the scoreline a more emphatic look.

The Kings have now lost all 16 matches they have played against fellow South African sides in Super Rugby without even managing a losing bonus point.

REDS 20 CRUSADERS 22

Flyhalf Mitchell Hunt slotted a penalty after the hooter to snatch a comeback win for the Crusaders over the Queensland Reds in Brisbane on Saturday.

The Crusaders fought back from 20-7 down at halftime to preserve their perfect record after three games of the season.

Replacement scrumhalf Bryn Hall scored a brace of tries in the second half to rally the Crusaders who were given the decisive shot at goal when Reds centre Samu Kerevi was penalised for a ruck infringement.

BLUES 12 HIGHLANDERS 16

The Highlanders got their season back on track at Eden Park after two opening losses but were left counting the cost with injuries to Waisake Naholo, Lima Sopoaga and Tevita Li.

A gusty day saw a scrappy match littered with handling errors unfold but the Highlanders held firm in the final minutes to consign the Blues to their second successive loss.

Highlanders centre Malakai Fekitoa scored the game's only try, while Ihaia West slotted three penalties for the Blues.

BRUMBIES 25 FORCE 17

Brumbies recorded their first win of the new Super Rugby season, edging out Western Force and replacing them at the top of the Australian conference.

Force second rower Ross Haylett-Petty was sin-binned with 10 minutes to go and the momentum immediately switched with Kyle Godwin and Robbie Abel scoring tries. Henry Speight and Wharenui Hawera had supplied the other tries for Brumbies.

Force captain Heath Tessmann and Chance Peni scored the tries for Force who were much more competitive in the first half.

CHIEFS 26 HURRICANES 18

The Waikato Chiefs handed the Wellington Hurricanes the first defeat of their Super Rugby title defence with a hard-fought victory in a Hamilton rainstorm.

Tries from lock Brodie Retallick and winger Toni Pulu in the first half as well as 16 points from the faultless boot of fullback Damian McKenzie kept intact the 100 percent record of the twice former champions after three matches.

The Hurricanes had scored in 24 tries and 154 points in their first two outings but were unable to reproduce their high intensity attack against New Zealand opposition in such poor conditions.

Back-to-back yellow cards for flanker Ardie Savea and lock Michael Fatialofa in the first half did not help their cause and second half tries from scrumhalf TJ Perenara and winger Julian Savea proved insufficient even for a losing bonus point. (Compiled by Ian Ransom and Nick Said; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty/Rex Gowar)