SYDNEY, April 9 New structure of the Super Rugby competition for next season after governing body SANZAAR announced the culling of three as yet to be determined teams on Sunday:

* 120 match regular season plus seven finals

* 15 teams

* Three conferences (New Zealand, Australia, South Africa)

* Japan's Sunwolves to play in Australia conference, Argentina's Jaguares in South Africa.

* 18 rounds (16 matches per team, two bye weeks)

* Each team will play eight matches within its conference (four home and four away)

* Each team will play eight cross-conference matches – against four of the five teams from the other two conferences (four at home and four away)

* Each team will have played 12 of the other teams within the season (85 percent which is up from 70 percent under 2016-17 format).

* Eight team playoffs: Three conference winners and five wild card places – the next best performing teams after the conference winners regardless of conference.

Source: SANZAAR (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)