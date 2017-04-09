Rugby-South Africa to announce axed Super Rugby sides next month
CAPE TOWN, June 14 South African Rugby has set July 7 as the date when they decide which two of the country's teams will be dropped from Super Rugby for next season.
SYDNEY, April 9 New structure of the Super Rugby competition for next season after governing body SANZAAR announced the culling of three as yet to be determined teams on Sunday:
* 120 match regular season plus seven finals
* 15 teams
* Three conferences (New Zealand, Australia, South Africa)
* Japan's Sunwolves to play in Australia conference, Argentina's Jaguares in South Africa.
* 18 rounds (16 matches per team, two bye weeks)
* Each team will play eight matches within its conference (four home and four away)
* Each team will play eight cross-conference matches – against four of the five teams from the other two conferences (four at home and four away)
* Each team will have played 12 of the other teams within the season (85 percent which is up from 70 percent under 2016-17 format).
* Eight team playoffs: Three conference winners and five wild card places – the next best performing teams after the conference winners regardless of conference.
June 14 Scrumhalf Danny Care believes adopting a different style of play depending on the match situation, much as England did in the thrilling 38-34 win over Argentina in San Juan on Saturday, will increase the side's chances of lifting the next World Cup.
June 14 British and Irish Lions fullback Leigh Halfpenny will not be offered a new contract at Toulon after missing too many Top 14 games because of international duty, the club's president Mourad Boudjellal has said.