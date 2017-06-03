June 3 Highlights from Super Rugby week 15 matches:

WESTERN FORCE 12 HURRICANES 34

Hurricanes set a new record by scoring six tries against Western Force in Perth but despite the large margin of victory, they spent much of the game on the defensive.

Two tries for Ngani Laumape and one each for Loni Uhila, Leni Apisai, Vince Aso and TJ Perenara took their campaign tally to 83, going past the 81-try mark set by the Lions last year.

The Force were much more competitive than the scoreline suggests as they scored through Dane Haylett-Petty and Richard Hardwick. However, they were left exhausted by the Kiwi team's dogged defence.

The Hurricanes were 12-0 up at halftime and scored their four tries in an 18-minute blitz in the second half.

BRUMBIES 32 REBELS 3

The ACT Brumbies secured the Australian conference title for the second successive season with two matches to spare by comfortably beating the Melbourne Rebels on a chilly night in Canberra.

Number eight Jordan Smiler scored the opening try to help the home side to an 11-3 halftime lead with centre Tevita Kuridrani and flyhalf Wharenui Hawera, who also contributed 12 points from the kicking tee, going over in the second half.

Replacement back Nigel Ah Wong pounced to score the fourth two minutes from the hooter to ensure the twice champion Brumbies would take their place in the playoffs for the fifth season in a row.

CHIEFS 46 WARATAHS 31

James Lowe scored a hat trick of tries while Tawera Kerr-Barlow crossed twice as the Chiefs ended the playoff hopes of the Waratahs in Hamilton.

The home side blew the scoreline out from 18-3 to 32-3 shortly after halftime when Waratahs hooker Tolu Latu was in the sinbin. Mitchell Brown also scored a first half try, while Damian McKenzie added two penalties and five conversions.

Centre Rob Horne, lock Will Skelton, winger Cam Clark and prop Sekope Kepu scored tries with flyhalf Bernard Foley adding four conversions and a penalty for the visitors, who are nine points behind the Australian conference-leading Brumbies with two matches remaining.

CRUSADERS 25 HIGHLANDERS 22

Replacement flyhalf Mitchell Hunt slotted a penalty with four minutes remaining then added an 83rd minute drop goal as the Crusaders sneaked to victory against the Highlanders.

It was a 14th successive win for the Crusaders, who were also unbeaten in 13 games in their title-winning 2002 season.

The Crusaders got tries to scrumhalf Mitchell Drummond, winger Seta Tamanivalu and flanker Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, as well as two conversions from flyhalf Richie Mo'unga.

All Blacks winger Waisake Naholo scored two opportunist tries early in the second half for the Highlanders, while Richard Buckman also scored a try and flyhalf Marty Banks added a penalty and two conversions.

BLUES 34 REDS 29

A late counter-attacking try from replacement flyhalf Stephen Perofeta gave the Blues victory over the Reds in Apia on Friday.

Centre Rene Ranger, winger Rieko Ioane, flanker Kara Pryor and lock Gerard Cowley-Tuioti also scored tries for the Blues, who had taken their 'home' game to the Samoan capital.

Reds tighthead prop Taniela Tupou crossed twice, while hooker Andrew Ready and replacement flanker Adam Koczyk also scored for the Australian side, with flyhalf Quade Cooper adding nine points from his boot. (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury and Mark Gleeson; Editing by John O'Brien, Amlan Chakraborty and Pritha Sarkar)