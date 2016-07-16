July 17 Highlights from week 17 of Super Rugby

JAGUARES 34 LIONS 22

Lions' coach Johan Ackermann's gamble to leave 15 first-choice players at home to prepare for the playoffs backfired with his side being knocked off top spot on the table with their loss to the Jaguares in Buenos Aires.

The South Africans had needed only a bonus point from a loss by less than seven points to clinch top spot, but after winger Anthonie Volmink's second try gave them a 22-12 lead early in the second half they were over-run by a fired-up home side.

Tries to Facundo Isa, replacement lock Matias Alemanno and a penalty try gave the Jaguares their fourth win of the season and ensured the Lions, who were reduced to 14 men twice, face the Crusaders in Johannesburg next week rather than the Sharks, who travel to Wellington to play the table-topping Hurricanes.

CHEETAHS 17 BULLS 43

Eighthman Renaldo Bothma and winger Travis Ismaiel scored two enterprising tries each as the Bulls signed off their season with an away win at the Free State Stadium.

Since their slim hopes of a quarter-final place had been dashed on Friday when the Sharks beat the Sunwolves, Saturday's derby in Bloemfontein was of academic interest only.

Jmaba Ulengo scored an intercept try at the end of the game to emphasise the Bulls' dominance while Tiaan Schoeman contributed 16 points with the boot.

Fullback Clayton Blommetjies and substitute lock Carl Wegner scored the home side's two tries as they lost for the 11th time in 15 games this season.

STORMERS 52 SOUTHERN KINGS 24

Centre Huw Jones scored a franchise record four tries and wing Leolin Zas a hat-trick as the Stormers finished the regular season on a high note ahead of next weekend's home quarter-final against New Zealand's Chiefs.

Jones, capped by Scotland last month but getting a rare start in Super Rugby, went over after just 43 seconds at Newlands to set the tone for the one-sided coastal derby in which the Stormers, resting several regulars, outscored the Kings 8-3 in tries on Saturday.

Replacement flyhalf Brandon Thomson scored the home side's other try while Malcolm Jaer and Wandile Mjekevu got consolation efforts for the Kings, whose centre Stefan Watermeyer scored after the final hooter in his last run as a player. He also converted his own try.

The Stormers top the Africa 1 Conference while the Kings ended their 15-match programme with just two wins and 13 losses.

BRUMBIES 24 FORCE 10

The ACT Brumbies defeated Western Force 24-10 in Canberra on Saturday to seal top spot in the Australian conference and a home quarter-final in the Super Rugby playoffs against the champion Otago Highlanders.

The Brumbies would have leapfrogged the New South Wales Waratahs in Australia with a bonus point in defeat but the hosts coasted to victory, with neither side scoring after halftime.

Matt Toomua scored a try in the 26th minute and Tevita Kuridrani crossed after the halftime siren for the Brumbies, who were also rewarded with a penalty try for a dominant scrum four minutes from the break.

HIGHLANDERS 25 CHIEFS 15

The Otago Highlanders held off the Chiefs in a thrilling contest in Dunedin to end the Waikato side's hopes of winning a home quarter-final in the Super Rugby playoffs.

The Chiefs' loss ensured the Wellington Hurricanes emerged the unlikely winners of the New Zealand conference hours after they stunned the Canterbury Crusaders 35-10 at their Christchurch stronghold for a bonus-point win.

Flyhalf Lima Sopoaga scored a 73rd minute try to seal the win and added 10 points with his boot to whip up a bumper crowd at Forsyth Barr Stadium into a frenzy.

Waisake Naholo and Dan Pryor scored the other tries for the home side, with Toni Pulu and Lachlan Boshier crossing for the Chiefs.

CRUSADERS 10 HURRICANES 35

Callum Gibbins scored a 71st minute try to seal a bonus point win over the Crusaders in Christchurch and propel his side to the top of the New Zealand conference and a guaranteed home final in the playoffs.

Jason Woodward, TJ Perenara and Willis Halaholo also crossed before Beauden Barrett grabbed the fifth try in the final minute. Barrett converted all five tries as the Hurricanes moved to 53 points on the table.

The Crusaders (50) were put under intense pressure by the Hurricanes throughout the match in Christchurch and scored a solitary try to Ryan Crotty with Richie Mo'unga kicking a conversion and penalty.

SHARKS 40 SUNWOLVES 29

South Africa's Sharks qualified for the Super Rugby quarter-finals after a six-try romp against a spirited but out-gunned Sunwolves of Japan.

The home side led 21-19 at the break but pulled away in the second period as they punished the Sunwolves with their quick backs.

The Sharks will be seeded eighth in the quarter-finals which means they will meet either the Lions or Chiefs in the knockout stage, depending on which of those finishes top of the overall standings.

REBELS 31 REDS 28

Melbourne Rebels back-rower Sean McMahon scored two tries and set up a third to help his team stave off a late Reds comeback in a tense battle.

The Rebels raced to a 24-7 halftime lead but the Reds staged a superb recovery courtesy of two gallant tries from Liam Gill even though it was not enough in the end.

BLUES 34 WARATAHS 28

The New South Wales Waratahs emerged from their 34-28 loss from the Auckland Blues in Eden Park on Friday with a bonus point to keep their slim playoffs hopes alive in Super Rugby.

The bonus point, for losing by less than eight points, put the Waratahs on top of the Australian conference for at least a day but the ACT Brumbies can take it back and win the playoff spot with victory over the lowly Western Force on Saturday.

(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury, Ian Ransom, Nick Said and Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris, Pritha Sarkar and Andrew Both)