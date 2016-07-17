July 17 The Wellington Hurricanes chose a good time to play their best game of the season, their stunning win over the Canterbury Crusaders leaving them well placed for another shot at the Super Rugby title after the heart-breaking final loss last year.

The record 35-10 victory at the Crusaders' Christchurch fortress not only set up a highly winnable quarter-final against Durban's eighth-ranked Sharks but deservedly secured home advantage all the way to the championship decider.

The Hurricanes are now in pole position to right the wrong of 2015, when they marched into the playoffs as the dominant team of the season but were upset in a home final by an inspired Otago Highlanders side.

Ironically, the defending champions have played a decisive role in delivering the Hurricanes their redemption shot, by preventing the Waikato Chiefs from swiping back top spot in the New Zealand conference.

The Highlanders' 25-15 win in a Dunedin thriller instead condemned the Chiefs to a taxing road-trip to Cape Town to meet the Stormers, while giving themselves a gentler path to Canberra where few expect the misfiring ACT Brumbies to win.

New Zealand has decried Super Rugby's controversial conference system as unfair, given it has rewarded the Brumbies and Stormers with home quarter-finals at the expense of the Highlanders, Chiefs and Crusaders, who all have superior winning records.

Yet the system is still likely to deliver a New Zealand champion and the high possibility of all four Kiwi sides playing off in the semi-finals.

Australian media, meanwhile, have lamented the nation's failure to qualify more than one team in the playoffs while hard questions will also be asked in South Africa on Sunday.

Lions' coach Johann Ackermann's gamble to leave 15 first-choice players at home to rest for the playoffs backfired with his side's 34-22 loss to the Jaguares in Buenos Aires.

The Johannesburg team needed only a bonus point in a defeat by seven points or less to clinch top spot but now need the Hurricanes to trip up to host the final.

The sprawling reach of the competition meant the Hurricanes boarded their plane back to Wellington on Sunday still awaiting the Lions result and confirmation of their quarter-finals opponents.

"We probably broke aeroplane protocol because some of us were watching the game on their phones until three minutes to go and we lost reception and at that stage they (Jaguares) were up by 12 points," Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd told local media after touching down.

"That puts the icing on the cake for a pretty good weekend for the club."

The Lions have their hands full just getting to the semi-finals, as they host an angry Crusaders team who tend to travel well and beat them at home 43-37 during the regular season.

(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)