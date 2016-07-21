WELLINGTON, July 21 Lions coach Johan Ackermann will be hailed as a genius or dubbed a fool after his side's Super Rugby quarter-final clash with the Canterbury Crusaders on Saturday.

Ackermann took a gamble in the final week of the regular season when he spared his top-line players a trip to Argentina so they could refresh for the quarter-finals.

His inexperienced side were demolished in the second half by the Jaguares and the 34-22 loss handed top-spot on the table to the Wellington Hurricanes, and set up a clash with the seven-time champion Crusaders.

"Is that an advantage?" Crusaders assistant coach Tabai Matson asked rhetorically earlier this week about Ackermann's decision. "I am not sure about that.

"Some people think otherwise, but I think having a week off before the playoffs isn't always ideal."

Had the Lions clinched even just a losing bonus point in Buenos Aires, they would have faced fellow South African side the Sharks at home rather than the New Zealanders, who have beaten the Lions in their last seven matches, four of which have come at Ellis Park and includes the 43-37 victory in April.

It also meant there is the possibility all four semi-finalists could come from New Zealand, which would only emphasise the domination their teams have demonstrated in the competition this season.

The Waikato Chiefs play the Stormers in Cape Town, while the Hurricanes host the Sharks and last year's champions the Otago Highlanders travel to Canberra to face the ACT Brumbies.

While the New Zealand sides have come off the international break playing at a level of greater pace and intensity than many of their opponents, travel fatigue could be a factor in stopping an all-New Zealand final four.

Due to heavy bookings on flights to South Africa, the Crusaders could not leave New Zealand until Tuesday, while the Chiefs went from Dunedin to Auckland then on to the Republic on Monday.

The Sharks have also had to trek from Durban to New Zealand's capital for their clash at Wellington Regional Stadium on Saturday, with the Hurricanes riding high after five successive victories including their last two away to the New South Wales Waratahs and Crusaders.

The South African side, however are the last team to beat the Hurricanes this season, choking off the New Zealand side's ball and proving hard to break down in their 32-15 victory in Durban.

"The Sharks know what they have to do to beat us. They've got some big ball carriers and they are pretty effective choke tacklers, have a good drive and the set-piece is sound," Hurricanes assistant coach John Plumtree said this week.

"They had the best defence in the competition, conceding the least tries of all the teams. They are a tough wall to break down, and they are a very capable side."

The Highlanders spared themselves an energy-sapping trip to South Africa with their 25-15 victory over the Chiefs to face an under-performing Brumbies side in Canberra, with few giving the Australian conference winners much chance of going any further.

The Brumbies lurched into the playoffs and have conceded more than 40 points in their losses to the Chiefs, Crusaders and Auckland Blues this season.

They have been boosted by the return of Wallabies flanker David Pocock after he suffered a fractured eye socket in the test series against England, with his influence likely to try to negate the fast ball the Highlanders thrive on.

"They have very good skills and the tempo of the game will be very high and intense," the Brumbies' Argentine scrumhalf Tomas Cubelli said. "So it'll be a big challenge for us but I think we can manage it." (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)