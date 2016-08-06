Rugby-England's Marler available for France clash after leg fracture
LONDON, Jan 30 England prop Joe Marler will be available for the Six Nations opener against France on Saturday after making a speedy recovery from a fractured leg.
WELLINGTON Aug 6 New Zealand's Wellington Hurricanes beat South Africa's Lions 20-3 to clinch the Super Rugby title on Saturday.
It is the first title for the Hurricanes, who were playing in their third final of the competition that expanded to include 18 teams this year. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Six Nations Championship matches SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4 FIXTURES (GMT) Scotland v Ireland (1425) England v France (1650) SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5 FIXTURES (GMT) Italy v Wales (1400)
WELLINGTON, Jan 30 The Auckland Blues will play their Super Rugby clash against the Queensland Reds in Apia on June 2, five days before Tana Umaga's side face the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park.