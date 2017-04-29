April 29 Highlights from week 10 of Super Rugby:

CHIEFS 27 SUNWOLVES 20

Livewire fullback Damian McKenzie scored a brace of tries as the Waikato Chiefs held off a dogged Sunwolves in Hamilton on Saturday.

The pint-sized playmaker touched down in the 40th and 60th minutes and also slotted two conversions and a penalty to rack up 17 points for the hosts on a drizzly night at Waikato Stadium.

In their second season, the Tokyo-based Sunwolves showed their improvement against the dominant New Zealanders and despite having two players sent off after the final siren, they defended stoutly on their try-line to deny the hosts a bonus point.

Fumiaki Tanaka and Derek Carpenter crossed in the second half for the Sunwolves, with Hika Elliot and Solomona Alaimalo scoring early tries for the Chiefs, who notched their eighth win of the season.

HIGHLANDERS 57 STORMERS 14

The Otago Highlanders ran in nine tries in Dunedin to hand South Africa's Stormers a thumping at the hands of New Zealand opposition for the second straight week.

Fijian winger Patrick Osborne scored two tries and created another for centre Rob Thompson as the home side crossed five times in the first half on their way to their fifth straight win and a record points tally against the Stormers.

Winger Waisake Naholo and number eight Liam Squire also crossed before the break with Naholo adding his second and flanker Dillon Hunt, replacement hooker Greg Pleasants-Tate and replacement back Matt Faddes also scoring in the second half.

The Stormers, who lost 57-24 to the Canterbury Crusaders last week, scored the first and penultimate tries of the match through loose forward Nizaam Carr and replacement scrumhalf Dewaldt Duvenage but fell to their third successive defeat.

