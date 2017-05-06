May 6 Highlights from week 11 of Super Rugby:

JAGUARES 46 SUNWOLVES 39

The Jaguares scored three tries in the final 14 minutes to overturn a 12-point deficit and beat the Sunwolves in Buenos Aires.

Matias Alemanno's 66th minute try sparked the fightback with Agustin Creevy grabbing his second try before Mattias Moroni scored the match-winner with six minutes remaining. Leonardo Senatore and Emiliano Boffelli also crossed while referee Jaco Van Heerden awarded a penalty try from a collapsed rolling maul.

Sunwolves flyhalf Yu Tamura scored two tries, one from an intercept that gave the visitors a 25-22 lead at halftime, and added 14 points with the boot, while Sam Wykes, Will Tupou and Shiota Emi also scored.

BULLS 24 CRUSADERS 62

Canterbury Crusaders ran in 10 tries in their 10th successive victory of the Super Rugby season as they crushed a hapless Bulls side at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The visitors led 31-3 at halftime as their quick hands and clever kicks carved holes in the Bulls defence in what was a scintillating display of attacking rugby that saw them post a first victory in Pretoria since 2008.

The Crusaders, who had nine different try-scorers, are closing in on their own record of 13 consecutive wins in the tournament that they set on their way to lifting the trophy in 2002.

SHARKS 37 FORCE 12

Teenage flyhalf Curwin Bosch scored a second-half try and contributed 20 points in all as the Sharks completed a comprehensive victory over the Western Force having led 20-7 at halftime.

The home side's other scores came from centres Jeremy Ward and Lukhanyo Am, as well as flanker Jean-Luc du Preez, while the Force tries were claimed by South African-born winger James Verity-Amm and centre Marcel Brache.

The Sharks were boosted by the return from injury of experienced Springbok flyhalf Pat Lambie, who replaced Bosch just before the hour-mark for his first appearance since March.

WARATAHS 33 BLUES 40

The Auckland Blues survived a second-half rally from the NSW Waratahs to win their Super Rugby match in Sydney 40-33 and continue the winning streak of New Zealand sides over their Australian counterparts this season.

Winger Rieko Ioane scored a brace while brother Akira and lock Scott Scrafton also crossed for the Blues, who were 26-0 up at halftime. Piers Francis scored 20 points with the boot as the Kiwi sides took their streak to 17-0 over Australian rivals.

Israel Folau led the hosts' second-half fightback with two tries and Tolu Latu, Bernard Foley and Paddy Ryan also scored for the Waratahs. Foley made four conversions.

CHIEFS 46 REDS 17

Flyhalf Stephen Donald crossed twice as the Chiefs scored 19 points in the first 12 minutes of the second half to put the game beyond doubt and beat the Reds in New Plymouth on Saturday.

Prop Kane Hames, centre Charlie Ngatai, who was making his first Super Rugby appearance in a year after recovering from concussion, lock Dominic Bird and wing James Lowe also scored tries with fullback Damian McKenzie contributing 16 points with the boot.

Reds hooker Stephen Moore, wing Eto Nabuli and centre Campbell Magnay scored tries for the visitors with Cooper adding a single conversion.

REBELS 10 LIONS 47

South Africa's Lions moved to the top of the overall standings and kept themselves in prime position for home advantage in the playoffs with a seven-try, bonus-point victory over the Rebels in Melbourne on Saturday.

The South Africans have 42 points, one ahead of New Zealand's Canterbury Crusaders, following tries for flanker Kwagga Smith, scrumhalf Ross Cronje, wingers Courtnall Skosan and Sylvian Mahuza, replacement Anthonie Volmink and captain Warren Whiteley.

Referee Shuhei Kubo also awarded the Lions a penalty try after Rebels replacement lock Culum Retallick was yellow carded for having deliberately collapsed a lineout drive. Flyhalf Elton Jantjies added five conversions.

CHEETAHS 41 HIGHLANDERS 45

Wing Waisake Naholo scored after the hooter to secure a remarkable comeback for the Otago Highlanders as they got three tries in the final five minutes to snatch victory from their South African hosts.

The visitors trailed 41-24 going into the closing stages of the game but as the home side tired the Highlanders exploited the holes in their defence brilliantly as wing Tevita Li, fullback Matt Feddes and Naholo, with his second try of the match, secured the points.

The win sees the Highlanders claim a sixth Super Rugby victory in a row for the first time since 2005, and ensured a seventh straight loss for the limping Cheetahs.

HURRICANES 41 STORMERS 22

Ngani Laumape scored two late tries, one that began deep inside Hurricanes territory, as the home side secured a scrappy victory over South Africa's Stormers.

Fullback Jordie Barrett also crossed twice, while Julian Savea, Cory Jane and Beauden Barrett grabbed tries for the home side.

Stormers replacement hooker Ramone Samuels scored the visitors' only try with fullback SP Marais slotting home four penalties while flyhalf Robert du Preez kicked a penalty and conversion before he went off injured. (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury and Nick Said; Editing by Peter Rutherford)