May 14 Highlights from week 12 of Super Rugby week:

JAGUARES 6 FORCE 16

Australia's Western Force scored two tries in the last 12 minutes to record a morale-boosting first away win of the season with a 16-6 victory over the Jaguares in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

Home flyhalf Juan Martin Hernandez and visiting scrumhalf Ian Prior kicked two penalties apiece in the first hour to keep the contest locked at 6-6 before Force winger Alex Newsome and replacement forward Isi Naisarani's late tries sealed the win.

The victory is the third of the season for the Force, who could be dumped from the tournament before next year, and keeps them in with an outside chance of a playoff berth from the Australian conference.

KINGS 35 SHARKS 32

Fullback Pieter-Steyn de Wet scored the winning try two minutes from time as the Southern Kings recorded a team-record third Super Rugby victory in a row and their first ever against South African opposition in the competition.

The Kings had led 25-16 early in the second half, but the Sharks rallied and grabbed the lead when wing Lwazi Mvovo crossed over for their second try and replacement flyhalf Garth April kicked three penalties.

But the home side would not be denied their moment of history as De Wet crossed after a period of pressure in the Sharks' 22 to round off a miserable night for the visitors in which they also lost influential skipper Pat Lambie to a suspected concussion in the first half in his first start since Mar. 11.

BULLS 10 HIGHLANDERS 17

Centre Malakai Fekitoa grabbed the winning try four minutes from time as the Otago Highlanders recorded a seventh straight Super Rugby victory this season in the cold and wet of Loftus Versfeld.

Both sides finished with 14 players following deserved red cards for Highlanders wing Waisake Naholo and Bulls lock RG Snyman after they were guilty of reckless play.

Fullback Matt Faddes scored a try in the first half for the visitors, before Bulls fullback Warrick Gelant brought his side back level at 10-10 with half an hour remaining.

Pierre Schoeman thought he had scored a try under the posts for the Bulls, but the play was pulled back for Snyman’s indescretion and minutes later Fekitoa scythed through the home defence for the winning score.

REBELS 24 REDS 29

Samu Kerevi bulldozed his way over in the corner to score his second try of the match in the 78th minute as the Queensland Reds finally tasted success on the road with a 29-24 victory over a determined Melbourne Rebels on Saturday.

Eto Nabuli, Stephen Moore and Scott Higginbotham also touched down for the Reds, who ended a run of 13 consecutive away defeats with a bonus-point triumph that moves them up to second in the Australian Conference on 16 points.

Will Miller and Marika Koroibete scored second-half tries for the home side, who rallied from 24-12 down to level the score with 10 minutes remaining but were unable to complete the comeback.

CRUSADERS 20 HURRICANES 12

Canterbury captain Matt Todd scored the only try of the game early in the second half as the Crusaders stayed unbeaten after 11 matches with a 20-12 victory over the Wellington Hurricanes in an enthralling Super Rugby encounter.

The Crusaders built their victory over the defending champions and fellow New Zealand powerhouse by starving Wellington's explosive backs of possession and relying on a dominant scrum to grind down their defiant opponents.

The contest was locked 9-9 at halftime but Todd took the Crusaders clear when the flanker touched down at the front of a driving maul that had rumbled through the Hurricanes defence after 10 minutes of relentless pressure following the interval.

BRUMBIES 6 LIONS 13

A sensational long-range try by Lions flanker Kwagga Smith in the 54th minute was enough to give his side victory over the ACT Brumbies in a tight clash in Canberra.

The try by the 23-year-old, a former South African sevens player, was the difference between the sides, with flyhalf Elton Jantjies adding a penalty and conversion before Andries Coetzee kicked a penalty after the fulltime hooter.

The Brumbies' points came from a penalty in each half by flyhalf Wharenui Hawera.

BLUES 50 CHEETAHS 25

Winger Rieko Ioane scored his second try to cap a 21-point scoring burst inside six minutes shortly after halftime as the Blues beat the Cheetahs at Eden Park and secured their third successive victory.

Scott Scrafton, Akira Ioane and Patrick Tuipulotu all crossed to give the home side a 24-18 halftime lead before Steven Luatua and Augustine Pulu scored shortly after the break to make the game safe. Melani Nanai added a late try to secure a the competition bonus point.

The Cheetahs, who have built a reputation as one of South Africa's more adventurous sides, used the rolling maul to great effect with two tries to Elandre Huggett and one to Torsten Van Jaarsveld, while captain Francois Venter also scored. Flyhalf Fred Zeilinga added 12 points from the boot. (Complied by Greg Sutchbury, John O'Brien and Nick Said; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly, Toby Davis and Neville Dalton)