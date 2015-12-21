TOKYO Dec 21 New Zealander Mark Hammett was confirmed as the inaugural coach of Japan's new Super Rugby team the Sunwolves on Monday, unveiled at a news conference just over two months before the team's maiden match.

The former All Blacks hooker, who had four seasons in charge at the Wellington Hurricanes, also revealed the Tokyo and Singapore-based team's squad for their first season.

With a majority of Japanese and Japan-based players, the playing group also featured Argentina loose forward Tomas Leonardi, Springboks tourist Riaan Viljoen and Australia under-20 flanker Eddie Quirk.

There had been considerable concern in southern hemisphere rugby circles that the Sunwolves had not secured a coach or publicly announced their squad with so little time remaining before they take on South Africa's Lions on Feb. 27.

