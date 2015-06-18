(Adds details)

AUCKLAND, June 19 John Kirwan has stood down as coach of the Auckland Blues after failing to bring the desired results to the Super Rugby team, the former All Blacks winger said on Friday.

Kirwan, who has also coached Japan and Italy and played 63 tests for the All Blacks, had won about a third of his games while in charge of the Blues, who finished last in the New Zealand conference and 14th overall this year.

"People who know me well know that I do not walk away from a challenge and that was what was driving me because I know what has been set-up in terms of organisational structure in the last two years," Kirwan said in a statement.

"However, I always said that if I didn't bring about the results that the players, the club and the fans wanted, then I would step aside."

Local media reported earlier on Friday that former All Blacks captain Tana Umaga was being lined up to take over the position next season with Kirwan retaining a role with the Blues.

Kirwan, however, added that he had spoken to friends and family over the past week and decided to step away completely from the team.

The Blues said a coaching replacement would be made as soon as practicable, with their board meeting next week.

The 50-year-old Kirwan, who has been knighted by New Zealand's government for his work in raising the awareness of depression and mental health, was praised by Blues Chief Executive Michael Redman for his work at the franchise.

"When JK arrived three years ago he had the courage to shine a spotlight on the areas within the organisation that were in serious need of an overhaul," said Redman.

"The playing record of the Blues under JK has not reflected his work and the determination he had to create a pathway for sustainable success going forward, based on strong values.

"That reform is now unstoppable and JK has to take a significant amount of the credit for it."

