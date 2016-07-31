JOHANNESBURG, July 31 South Africa's Lions have included influential captain Warren Whiteley in their tour squad for the Super Rugby final against New Zealand's Hurricanes in Wellington on Saturday.

The number eight has played just 54 minutes since injuring his shoulder against Ireland in the June internationals and missed the 42-30 semi-final victory over the Highlanders on Saturday.

His return to the team would be a major boost for coach Johann Ackermann, who values his all-action style and leadership qualities highly.

Utility back Sylvian Mahuza has also been added to the match 23 while scrumhalf Ross Cronje returns in place of the Dillon Smit.

The team leaves for Wellington on Sunday evening.

The Lions are appearing in their first Super Rugby final and are seeking to become the first South African winners of the competition since the Bulls claimed the last of their three titles in 2010. (Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)