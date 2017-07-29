UPDATE 1-Rugby-Lions stage second-half fightback to roar into Super Rugby final

* Lions come from 22-3 down to win 44-29

JOHANNESBURG, July 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's Lions mounted a fantastic second-half comeback to roar into the Super Rugby final with a 44-29 victory over the Wellington Hurricanes at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The New Zealand side romped to a 22-3 lead just before the halftime break, but the Lions found their rhythm in the second period to set up a showdown with the Canterbury Crusaders in Johannesburg next Saturday.

It was sweet revenge for the Lions, who had lost their previous eight matches against the Hurricanes, including last season's Super Rugby final when they were beaten 20-3 in Wellington.

It also extends the stay of Gloucester-bound Lions coach Johan Ackermann for one more game, when he will have the chance to end his four-year stay by helping them become just the second South African team, after the Bulls, to lift the Super Rugby trophy.

"This team has character and I'm really proud of them," Lions captain Jaco Kriel said. "Your opponents bring out the best in you, we knew the Hurricanes were going to come for us and we saw that in the first half.

"We knew we had to dig deep and we did. We've now given ourselves a chance to lift that cup next weekend and we're as ready as we'll ever be."

The home victory looked unlikely as the Hurricanes scored three unanswered tries via scrumhalf TJ Perenara, wing Wes Goosen and loose-forward Ardie Savea as they piled on the pressure and fed off mistakes made by the jittery Lions.

But when prop Jacques van Rooyen bulldozed over for a try just before half-time, there was a massive shift in momentum.

Suddenly the Lions were rampant and dominating the collisions, with the Hurricanes battling to contain the physical onslaught.

Scrumhalf Ross Cronje, hooker Malcolm Marx, centre Harold Vorster, flank Kwagga Smith and flyhalf Elton Jantjies all scored tries. A joint Super Rugby record 15th try of the season for centre Ngani Laumape stemmed the tide, as the Hurricanes ran out of puff in the altitude of Johannesburg.

"We just didn't come out and do what we were doing in that first half, they got momentum and took it right to us. They just kept going to the 80th minute," Hurricanes captain Dane Coles said.

"We gave it everything we've got and unfortunately came up short, but the better team won on the day.

"I know the Hurricanes boys will be cheering on the Lions next weekend. They deserve it, they're a great side." (Reporting By Nick Said, editing by Pritha Sarkar and Christian Radnedge)