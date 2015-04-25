JOHANNESBURG, April 25 Scrumhalf Faf de Klerk scored a late bonus-point try as South Africa's Lions held off a spirited late sprint from compatriots the Cheetahs to claim a 34-29 Super Rugby victory at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The win, a fifth in a row for the Lions, moves them to 26 points and keeps alive their hopes of finishing top of the South African conference.

The home side were ahead inside two minutes following a try from flank Warwick Tecklenburg, but trailed 10-7 at halftime after Cheetahs wing Cornal Hendricks hit back for the visitors.

The home side seemingly seized control of the game early in the second period when wing Ruan Combrinck and centre Lionel Mapoe crossed the try line within three minutes of the start of the second period.

The Cheetahs hit back, however, with two tries in three minutes of their own to go into the final quarter level. Those came from centres Francois Venter and Johann Sadie.

Lions Flyhalf Elton Jantjies edged his side ahead with a second penalty and took his conversion tally to four when he added the extras to De Klerk's try.

That pushed the Lions 34-24 in front with six minutes to play, but the spirited Cheetahs ensured a tense finish when loose-forward Carel Greeff completed a superb breakaway try.

Cheetahs flyhalf Joe Pietersen could not add a fourth conversion to his match tally that included a first-half drop-goal. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Toby Davis)