JOHANNESBURG, July 28 South Africa's Lions are sweating on the fitness of all-action captain and number eight Warren Whiteley as they prepare to host the champion Otago Highlanders of New Zealand in a Super Rugby semi-final on Saturday.

The Springboks loose forward is a hugely influential figure for the side, both with the ball and his calming influence which would be massive in the cauldron at Ellis Park that kicks off at 1 PM (1500 GMT) on Saturday.

Whiteley returned earlier than expected from a shoulder injury for their 42-25 quarter-final victory over the Crusaders, but was forced off early in the second half, this time with a calf problem.

"It's touch and go, but I believe I will be ready," he told reporters. "I have to say that it doesn't feel too bad. I hope that it will improve in order for me to be ready.

"Its not a match that you'd like to miss, but I realise I'll have to be 100 percent to play."

Whiteley's presence would be missed in a match that could be decided by fine margins and pits, statistically speaking at least, the competition's best attack against its most dominant defence.

The Lions average more points, tries, defenders beaten and metres per game of any team in Super Rugby this season, while the Highlanders have averaged the most tackles, and conceded the fewest points and tries.

Highlanders scrumhalf Aaron Smith believes part of the secret to the Lions success is that they play like New Zealanders.

"They play a real positive game of footy, they're very similar to New Zealand teams," Smith told reporters.

"One thing you have to respect about the Lions is they play their footy for the full 80 (minutes). I've seen a lot of footage of them just quick-tapping in the 76th minute, they don't stop until the whistle goes."

The Highlanders must do without Tongan prop Siua Halanukonuka, who was injured in their 15-9 semi-final victory over Australia's ACT Brumbies, as well as flanker Shane Christie (neck) and hooker Liam Coltman (toe).

Coach Jamie Joseph has added Marty Banks (flyhalf), Craig Millar (prop), Greg Pleasants-Tate (hooker), Joe Wheeler (lock) and James Lentjies (flanker) to their travelling squad for the trip to Johannesburg.

The Highlanders have never beaten the Lions at Ellis Park in four previous visits, their last a 28-23 defeat in 2015.

The teams have clashed in New Zealand already this season with the Dunedin-based side winning 34-15 in March.

