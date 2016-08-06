WELLINGTON Aug 6 Decisions by the coaches of the Lions and Wellington Hurricanes to take a gamble in the last round of Super Rugby's regular season may have influenced the outcome of the competition's final on Saturday.

The Hurricanes, led by flyhalf Beauden Barrett's 15 points, clinched their first Super Rugby title with a 20-3 victory over the Lions in a cold, blustery and windswept Wellington Regional Stadium.

While neither team blamed the conditions for the outcome, even though the home side were more accustomed to them, the site of the final had been affected by a decision by Lions coach Johan Ackermann three weeks ago.

Having already sealed the conference with a round to spare, Ackermann chose to rest his top-line players and sent a 'B' side to Argentina for their last-round match against the Jaguares.

The Lions had needed only a bonus point to clinch overall top spot in the standings, thus ensuring the right to play at home throughout the playoffs, but were beaten 34-22.

The Hurricanes, who had vaulted from seventh in the standings to first having earlier secured their own bonus point in a 35-10 win over the Canterbury Crusaders, finished top.

"We can probably debate the Jaguares game," Ackermann told reporters on Saturday. "The Hurricanes probably had a Christmas bonus twice, for the fact we gave them the home final and gave away two easy tries (on Saturday)," he added with the grin.

"No, they deserved the victory. You don't finish top of the log (table) by just one game. They deserved to get that position and we should have been good enough to get a point but we weren't."

Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd said he had also gambled in their final-round clash against the seven-times champions in Christchurch with his side fourth in the New Zealand conference, and seventh overall.

"We got together and said the only way we could potentially finish first is to chase a bonus point against the Crusaders," Boyd said.

"I think if you look at that particular weekend we rolled the dice and went for a bonus point," he added of the decision to eschew kickable penalties to try to score tries. "The Lions rolled the dice and sent their 'B' team to Argentina.

"It's a fine line ... (and) today might have been different if we were playing in Johannesburg."