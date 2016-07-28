JOHANNESBURG, July 28 The Lions' influential number eight and captain Warren Whiteley has failed to recover from a calf problem and will miss the Super Rugby semi-final against the Highlanders at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Whiteley picked up the injury in the 42-25 quarter-final victory over the Crusaders last weekend and his loss is a blow for coach Johann Ackermann both in terms of his work with the ball and his leadership qualities.

The captain's armband moves to flank Jaco Kriel with the coach's son, Ruan Ackermann, taking over at the back of the scrum.

That is the only change to the starting line-up announced on Thursday from the side that thumped the Crusaders, though loose-forward Steph de Witt and scrumhalf Dillon Smit come onto the bench.

The Lions are seeking a first ever final appearance in Super Rugby having topped the combined African conference this season.

They have never lost to the defending champion Highlanders at Ellis Park in four previous matches, their last clash at the venue a 28-23 victory in 2015.

The teams have met in New Zealand already this season with the Highlanders winning 34-15 in March.