SYDNEY Nov 23 Andy Marinos has been named the new head of southern hemisphere rugby's governing body, SANZAR, after Greg Peters resigned to take up a position with the Argentina Rugby Union earlier this year.

Marinos, a Wales international in 2002-03, was previously involved in a commercial and marketing role with the South African Rugby Union.

"I'm incredibly proud to have been given the responsibility of leading the ongoing growth and prosperity of southern hemisphere rugby," Marinos said in a statement on Monday.

"We are about to embark upon an exciting new expansion that will see us deliver the game to more countries, fans and commercial markets than ever before.

"The impressive performance of our four national teams at the recent Rugby World Cup was pleasing but the challenge for us is to not only ensure they remain at the top, but that we keep working to raise the bar even further both in terms of high performance and commercial success."

South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and Argentina all made the semi-finals of the just completed World Cup, keeping northern hemisphere teams out of the last four of the global showpiece for the first time.

New Zealander Peters resigned in May after five years to take up the role with UAR as general manager and as the head of the country's new Super Rugby franchise, who take their place in the expanded 18-team competition next year.

Peters was the first independent chief executive of SANZAR after the task had been shared on a rotating basis amongst officials of the South African, Australian and New Zealand rugby unions.

Brendan Morris has been acting as SANZAR chief on an interim basis.

Marinos previously worked in the SANZAR role from 2008-2010. He begins his new job on Jan. 1, 2016.

