WELLINGTON May 8 Saturday's clash between the Waikato Chiefs and Otago Highlanders was expected to go some way to settling the argument over who will inherit Daniel Carter's All Blacks number 10 jersey against Wales next month.

In the end, it probably did little to sway armchair selectors one way or the other as neither Aaron Cruden nor Lima Sopoaga was able to truly shut out the other from coach Steve Hansen's plans.

While Sopoaga's superb tactical kicking and control of his backline in the 26-13 victory for the Highlanders probably edged Cruden, the Chiefs flyhalf has the inside running for the All Blacks jersey.

Cruden has already accumulated 37 test caps since 2010 -- 23 as starting flyhalf -- and played well this season after returning from a serious knee injury that ruled him out of last year's World Cup.

The biggest issue for 27-year-old Cruden in stepping into Carter's boots is that he has yet to consistently stamp his mark on a game in the same way the three-times World Player of the Year did.

While Carter's goalkicking, running and distribution often garnered headlines, it was his game management -- doing the right thing at the right time under immense pressure -- that elevated his play to that of the rugby greats.

Cruden has demonstrated he can play close to that level during tests but there have also been games when he has struggled if the pack is under pressure and does not provide him with a solid platform.

Sopoaga does not have the same test pedigree, having made just one appearance during last year's Rugby Championship.

In the seething cauldron of Ellis Park against the Springboks, however, he showed he has what it takes to be an international flyhalf and earned plaudits for his composure, kicking, general play and game management.

He was considered unlucky to miss out on Hansen's World Cup squad with the coach preferring the versatility of Beauden Barrett and Colin Slade as backups to Carter for what proved to be a successful defence of the Webb Ellis Cup.

Hurricanes flyhalf Barrett is also in contention to replace Carter, having earned 36 test caps since he made his debut in 2012 and usurped Cruden as Hansen's first choice in the latter part of 2014 when Carter was injured.

The 24-year-old, however, has started just six tests at flyhalf and become something of a 'super-sub' for the world champions, often coming off the bench at fullback.

While Barrett has had few opportunities to prove he can dominate a test from the outset, the way he seized control of the Super Rugby clash with the Chiefs two weeks ago and comprehensively outplayed Cruden in a game played at almost test-match intensity was telling.

The major question-mark over Barrett was also evident in that match, however, and he missed five of his six shots at goal.

Hansen will name his squad for the three-test Wales series in three weeks.

While none of the contenders are likely to be as influential as Carter, who retired from test rugby after a man-of-the-match performance in the World Cup final, New Zealand will be confident that his jersey will be more than adequately filled.