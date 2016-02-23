FACTBOX-Rugby-New Super Rugby format at a glance
SYDNEY, April 9 New structure of the Super Rugby competition for next season after governing body SANZAAR announced the culling of three as yet to be determined teams on Sunday:
Feb 23 Factbox on the five New Zealand teams in the Super Rugby competition:
AUCKLAND BLUES
Coach: Tana Umaga (first year)
Captain: Jerome Kaino
Last year's finish: 14th (W-3, L-13)
Best performance: Champions (1996, 1997, 2003)
Forwards: Charlie Faumuina, Sione Mafileo, Nic Mayhew, Sam Prattley, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Quentin MacDonald, Matt Moulds, James Parsons, Josh Bekhuis, Hoani Matenga, Patrick Tuipulotu, Gerard Tuioti-Mariner, Blake Gibson, Akira Ioane, Jerome Kaino, Steven Luatua, Kara Pryor, Jack Ram, Joe Edwards, Scott Scrafton, Namatahi Waa
Backs: Billy Guyton, Bryn Hall, Sam Nock, Daniel Bowden, Ihaia West, George Moala, Rene Ranger, Matt Duffie, Matt McGahan, Rieko Ioane, Ben Lam, Tevita Li, Melani Nanai, Lolagi Visinia, TJ Faiane, Piers Francis, Michael Little, Jordan Trainor.
WAIKATO CHIEFS
Coach: Dave Rennie (fifth year)
Captains: Sam Cane and Aaron Cruden
Last year's finish: Fifth (W-10, L-6)
Best performance: Champions (2012, 2013)
Forwards: Michael Allardice, Johan Bardoul, Dominic Bird, Sam Cane, Hika Elliot, Siegfried Fisiihoi, Mitchell Graham, Nathan Harris, Mitchell Karpik, (injured), Tevita Koloamatangi, Nepo Laulala (injured), Michael Leitch, Pauliasi Manu, Rhys Marshall, Atu Moli, Brodie Retallick, Tom Sanders, Teleni Seu, Siate Tokolahi, James Tucker, Maama Vaipulu.
Backs: Stephen Donald, Aaron Cruden, Glen Fisiiahi, Andrew Horrell, Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Anton Lienert-Brown, James Lowe, Damian McKenzie, Sam McNicol, Charlie Ngatai, Augustine Pulu, Toni Pulu, Shaun Stevenson, Seta Tamanivalu, Chase Tiatia, Latu Vaeno, Sam Vaka, Brad Weber, Sonny Bill Williams.
WELLINGTON HURRICANES
Coach: Chris Boyd (second year)
Captain: Dane Coles
Last year's finish: Runners-up (W-14, L-2)
Best performance: Runners-up (2006, 2015)
Forwards: Dane Coles, Motu Matu'u, Chris Eves, Ben Franks, Reggie Goodes, Ben May, John Schwalger, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Mark Abbott, James Broadhurst, Geoff Cridge, Jeremy Thrush, Christian Lloyd, Callum Gibbins, Iopu Iopu-Aso, Ardie Savea, Brad Shields, Blade Thomson, Victor Vito
Backs: TJ Perenara, Chris Smylie, Beauden Barrett, James Marshall, Vince Aso, Willis Halaholo, Ma'a Nonu, Conrad Smith, Cory Jane, Matt Proctor, Julian Savea, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Jason Woodward
CANTERBURY CRUSADERS
Coach: Todd Blackadder (eighth year)
Captain: Kieran Read
Last year's finish: Seventh (W-9,L-7)
Best performance: Champions (1998, 1999, 2000, 2002, 2005, 2006, 2008)
Forwards: Michael Alaalatoa, Wyatt Crockett, Alex Hodgman, Joe Moody, Tim Perry, Owen Franks, Ben Funnell, Codie Taylor, Ged Robinson, Scott Barrett, Luke Romano, Sam Whitelock, Tim Boys, Kieran Read, Pete Samu, Jordan Taufua, Matt Todd, Jimmy Tupou, Jed Brown, Mitchell Dunshea, Tim Perry.
Backs: Andy Ellis, Mitchell Drummond, Marty McKenzie, Richie Mounga, Ben Volavola, Ryan Crotty, Kieran Fonotia, Robbie Fruean, David Havili, Sione Fifita, Mitchell Hunt, Jone Macilai, Johnny McNicholl, Nemani Nadolo, Sean Wainui, Israel Dagg, Leon Fukofuka, Jack Goodhue.
OTAGO HIGHLANDERS
Coach: Jamie Joseph (sixth year)
Captains: Ben Smith and Shane Christie
Last year's finish: Champions (W-11, L-5)
Best performance: Champions (2015)
Forwards: Alex Ainley, Shane Christie, Liam Coltman, Ash Dixon, Elliot Dixon, Brendon Edmonds, Gareth Evans, Tom Franklin, Ross Geldenhuys, Siosiua Halanukonuka, Jackson Hemopo, Josh Hohneck, Daniel Lienert-Brown, James Lentjes, Craig Millar, Greg Pleasants-Tate, Dan Pryor, Mark Reddish, Liam Squire, Luke Whitelock, Joe Wheeler
Backs: Marty Banks, Richard Buckman (injured), Jason Emery, Matt Faddes, Malakai Fekitoa, Waisake Naholo, Patrick Osborne, Hayden Parker, Josh Renton, Ben Smith, Aaron Smith, Lima Sopoaga, Fumiaki Tanaka, Rob Thompson, Patelesio Tomkinson, Ryan Tongia, Teihorangi Walden (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
April 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Sunday RESULTS Western Force (Australia) 46 Southern Kings (South Africa) 41 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 6 6 0 188 123 2 26 2. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 6 5 0 285 107 4 24 3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 6 5 0 172 119 4 24 4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 7 4 0 168 152 2 18 5. Blues